MASIMO CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Masimo Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

On July 17, 2023, after the market closed, Masimo issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The press release disclosed lower-than expected revenue for the second quarter of 2023. The company blamed the healthcare-related revenue shortfall on multiple factors including elevated sensor inventories due to past discounting. The company blamed the non-healthcare revenue shortfall on the decline in demand previously seen in lower-end consumer categories extending into premium and luxury audio categories.

According to the complaint, a number of well-known analysts downgraded the Company’s stock and/or lowered their price targets in response to Masimo’s disclosures. Additionally, the complaint alleges that one analyst wrote “[w]e’re not often left flummoxed, but today’s pre-announcement certainly qualifies[,]” and also stated that the multitude of factors cited raises several questions, including “the persistence of elevated channel inventory (and secondarily how/why this inventory managed to move as high as it did)[.]”

Following this news, on July 18, 2023 the price of Masimo common stock fell $29.43 per share, or 20%, to close at $117.73 per share on heavy trading volume.

