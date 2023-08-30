Breast Lesion Localization Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 Featuring Leading Players - Hologic, BD and Co, Merit Medical Systems, Leica Biosystems Nussloch, & Argon Medical Devices

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL, RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy, Lumpectomy), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of the healthcare industry is poised for a significant transformation as the breast lesion localization market charts a remarkable trajectory. With a projected surge from USD 278.1 million in 2023 to a staggering USD 387.4 million by 2028, reflecting a commendable CAGR of 6.9%, this domain is set to reshape medical paradigms.

This growth is inherently linked to the soaring prevalence of breast cancer, bolstered by augmented breast cancer surgeries and the escalating geriatric population. The impetus for this surge is further fueled by heightened awareness regarding early breast cancer detection. Innovations in imaging technology and increased breast cancer screenings through mammography have unveiled non-palpable clinically occult breast lesions, necessitating precise perioperative localization.

Keenly responding to this demand, the realm of breast lesion localization equipment has witnessed rapid technological strides, aimed at enhancing patient safety, optimizing efficiency, and curbing healthcare costs. Despite this promising trajectory, challenges, such as regulatory approval uncertainties, loom as potential constraints.

Nonetheless, as the Asia Pacific region emerges as a growth nucleus with its vigorous CAGR during the forecast period, coupled with rising healthcare expenditures and an influx of awareness programs, the breast lesion localization market is poised to script a transformative narrative.

A spectrum of key players, including Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merit Medical Systems, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, and Argon Medical Devices, stands at the forefront of this dynamic journey.

Breast biopsy segment accounted for a larger share of the breast lesion localization market

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patients opting for breast biopsies across the world, the increasing rate of non-palpable breast lesions detected in screening programs, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, the growing incidence of breast cancer, and an increase in awareness of early cancer detection.

The electromagnetic localization will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as reduction in surgical delays, improved patient satisfaction, optimal surgical planning, and no need for radioactive components. A recent development in the field of breast localization methods is the emergence of technologically advanced localization methods, which use electromagnetic waves to localize breast lesions.

