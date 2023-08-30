The Global Data Diode Solution Market size is expected to reach $1 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Diode Solution Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487769/?utm_source=GNW

Data diodes were largely used in the government and military sectors to safeguard weaponry and sensitive data. But in recent years, their application has expanded to include vital infrastructure. The change has been brought about by the threat of the environment currently pummeled by increasing ransomware attacks, hardware vulnerabilities, a precarious geopolitical situation, and supply chain breaches. Therefore, these solutions are anticipated to be widely used in the industry over the next several years.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In March, 2023, Waterfall Security Solutions introduced the WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway, the most-powerful OT security operation against remote cyber-attacks. Additionally, In May, 2021, Owl Cyber Defense released IXD, a new cross-domain solution created for critical infrastructure network cybersecurity especially.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Siemens AG is the major forerunner in the Market. Companies such as Belden, Inc., Forcepoint LLC are some of the key innovators in the Market. In June, 2023, Belden unveiled the Belden Horizon Data Manager (BHDM) and Belden Horizon Data Operations (BHDO) industrial data operations solutions. The launch aims to satisfy the growing demands by enabling industrial enterprises to handle data complexity through safe and managed data access, analytics, and integration.



Market Growth Factors



Expanding Emphasis on Miniature Data Diodes



Components are becoming sturdier and more compact due to the industry’s ongoing technological developments in electronics and semiconductors, which boosts system performance. Miniaturized data diodes can be incorporated into automotive applications to create a barrier between outside connections and the vehicle’s control systems and to enable the sharing and analysis of performance data. A hard disk containing private digital documents is additionally protected by it in the IT system, preventing unwanted access. As a result, it is projected that these factors will increase public demand for small data diodes and may pave the way for several miniature cyber security solutions, which will help the market expand throughout the forecast period.



Increasing Prevalence of IIoT



Digital industrial technology innovation has been ushered in by the IIoT. The industry may profit from connecting industrial devices to create intelligent machinery, machines, processes, service vehicles, and more as the internet becomes more broadly accessible, the price of connectivity declines, and more products with built-in sensors and Wi-Fi become available. The value of safeguarding mission-critical data is also being recognized by businesses that manufacture electronics. Consequently, it is anticipated that as IIoT spreads across industries, market participants will have the chance to enhance their solution portfolios and adopt a customer-centric business model.



Market Restraining Factors



Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Face High Costs and Financial Constraints



Over time, the industrial automation and control system has expanded to include a wide variety of networked devices that assist industry workers in comprehending and analyzing the operating environment. Better cyber-security measures are required to stop cyber-attacks due to the development of complex threats and cleverer attack tools. Many SMEs do not consider the use of data diode as they think it to be an unnecessary extra cost for a rather small business. As a result of the high starting price of implementing data diodes, market growth is likely to be constrained in the coming years.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is characterized into regular and ruggedized. The regular segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Regular data diodes offer a reliable and strong solution to improve data security, safeguard crucial systems, and adhere to legal requirements in high-security workplaces. Data diodes are viable for businesses wishing to strengthen their cybersecurity stance without substantially disrupting their current infrastructure because they are reasonably simple to deploy and administer.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is classified into government, energy & power, manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, critical infrastructure, and others. The energy and power segment witnessed a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. For the protection of mission-critical data and databases, the energy and power industries are in high demand for solutions. Energy and utility companies, as well as crucial infrastructure, are the targets of hackers looking to profit. Fighting off cyber-attacks on vital electrical infrastructure is a worry as they increase frequency.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The market in this region is anticipated to grow in popularity because of the region’s high internet penetration. Additionally, the increased data vulnerability by wireless networks has made cyber-security an indispensable and critical element of businesses in this region. To meet the requirements of sophisticated cyber threats, regional businesses are continually creating innovative solutions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems PLC, Belden, Inc., Siemens AG (Siemens Mobility), ST Engineering Limited, Advenica AB, Owl Cyber Defense, Forcepoint LLC (Francisco Partners), Garland Technology, OPSWAT, Inc., and Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Data Diode Solutions Market



Jun-2023: Belden unveiled the Belden Horizon Data Manager (BHDM) and Belden Horizon Data Operations (BHDO) industrial data operations solutions. The new Belden Horizon software-based services package features cooperate to satisfy the growing demands by enabling industrial enterprises to handle data complexity through safe and managed data access, analytics, and integration.



Mar-2023: Waterfall Security Solutions introduced the WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway, the most-powerful OT security operation against remote cyber-attacks. The cutting-edge WF-600 product line combines cutting-edge hardware and software to provide unbreakable protection at IT/OT interfaces and limitless insight into OT networks, systems, and data.



Jan-2023: Waterfall Security Solution announced its collaboration with Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions provider. Through this collaboration, Yokogawa’s customers around the world will have access to Waterfall’s market-leading Unidirectional Gateway cybersecurity solutions and technology.



Oct-2022: OPSWAT took over all the assets of FileScan.IO, a free next-gen malware analysis platform. In addition to integrating OPSWAT Sandbox with the FileScan.IO platform to deliver an even faster, scalable, and more affordable solution, OPSWAT is offering FileScan.IO’s free malware analysis service to organizations, cybersecurity researchers, and the academic and government community.



Sep-2022: Owl Cyber Defense announced its partnership with Votiro, a company engaged in Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology. Following the partnership, Owl’s hardware-enforced data diode and cross-domain solutions have been combined with Votiro’s CDR solution for ensuring secure file transfers into isolated government ministry networks.



Sep-2022: Owl Cyber Defense signed a partnership agreement with CyberKnight Technologies, a value-added distributor focused on cybersecurity. The partnership aimed to strategically address cybersecurity threats affecting critical infrastructure and government ministries in the Middle East.



Mar-2022: Belden acquired Macmon Secure GmbH, a company engaged in providing advanced network access control software. Macmon’s products complemented the former company’s industrial networking portfolio and would be combined with Belden’s Hirschmann offering for expanding its capabilities of delivering complete end-to-end solutions. The addition of Macmon to Belden’s portfolio enabled the company to further extend its Customer Innovation Center (CIC) activities by incorporating improved consulting capabilities in network access control and a greater capacity to offer all-inclusive solutions to clients’ complicated industrial networking demands.



Jul-2021: Forcepoint completed the acquisition of Deep Secure, a company focused on cybersecurity. The addition of Deep Secure’s team and defense-grade CDR capabilities simultaneously broadened Forcepoint’s portfolio of Cross Domain Solutions (CDS), which is the best in the business, and extended its Data-first SASE, Zero Trust, architecture for its enterprise and global government customers as well as critical infrastructure and critical infrastructure users.



Jun-2021: Garland Technology partnered with Dragos, Inc., a company focused on cybersecurity for industrial control systems and operational technology environments. The partnership aimed to improve critical infrastructure network visibility, control, and cyber resilience.



May-2021: Owl Cyber Defense released IXD, a new cross-domain solution created for critical infrastructure network cybersecurity especially. This groundbreaking solution marks a historic turning point in defending the networks of vital infrastructure companies around the globe, including those involved in the production of electricity, the transportation of oil and gas, the distribution of water and wastewater, and more.



Apr-2021: Belden established the first of five planned Customer Innovation Centers in Stuttgart, Germany for providing an ecosystem for its customers to co-innovate with product engineers and sales for developing, testing, documenting, and deploying the solutions that enhances efficiency, innovation, and security. The Belden CIC model was created to handle important business objectives and results that cover many customers operational areas. These include automation, safety, quality, and productivity, all of which are put to the test to mimic the difficulties and stresses a network could encounter.



Jan-2021: Belden signed an agreement to acquire OTN Systems N.V., a company focused on providing automation networking infrastructure solutions. This is a very compelling acquisition for Belden that gives its Industrial Solutions division more chances for profitable growth.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Ruggedized



• Regular



By Application



• Critical Infrastructure



• Oil & Gas



• Energy & Power



• Government



• Manufacturing



• Aerospace & Defense



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BAE Systems PLC



• Belden, Inc.



• Siemens AG (Siemens Mobility)



• ST Engineering Limited



• Advenica AB



• Owl Cyber Defense



• Forcepoint LLC (Francisco Partners)



• Garland Technology



• OPSWAT, Inc.



• Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

