Global Odour Control Technology Research Report 2023-2032: Manufacturers Turn to Plant-Based Anti-Odour Materials in Response to Concerns About the Adverse Effects of Conventional Technologies

The market for odour control textiles is poised to undergo significant expansion over the ten-year span from 2022 to 2032. Manufacturers of odour control technologies poised for substantial success will be those capable of creating products that offer elevated performance levels while simultaneously addressing concerns associated with existing odour control technologies.

Emerging as a pivotal solution, odour control technologies play a crucial role in averting the emergence of unpleasant odours and maintaining textile and clothing freshness. However, mounting apprehensions about the potential adverse effects of these technologies on the environment and human health pose a challenge to the future prospects of the anti-odour textiles and clothing market, as highlighted in the report "Odour control technologies: managing bacteria in textiles and clothing."

Originally designed for sportswear and active apparel, odour control technologies have garnered prominence in a range of applications beyond their initial scope due to their effectiveness in managing microorganisms in textiles and clothing. Notably, these applications span home textiles, medical textiles, technical textiles, and workwear.

The prominence of odour control technologies is also driven by increasing consumer awareness of the value of personal care and healthy lifestyles. The benefits offered by these technologies, such as enhanced hygiene, extended freshness, and improved wearer comfort, align well with these evolving consumer preferences.

Capitalizing on the popularity of odour control technologies necessitates manufacturers' investment in the development of novel products that deliver robust performance and durability. Simultaneously, addressing concerns raised by advocacy groups regarding the negative impacts of existing odour control technologies on the environment and human health, especially those employing antimicrobial agents and nanomaterials, is crucial.

These concerns stem from observations that fabrics treated with antimicrobial agents exhibit slower biodegradation than untreated fabrics. Additionally, nanoparticles possessing anti-odour properties, like nanosilver, have been found to wash off treated products during laundering, potentially affecting waterways and aquatic life.

Responding to these apprehensions, certain manufacturers are exploring plant-based alternatives. For example, peppermint oil has demonstrated efficacy against odour-causing bacteria and strains that can develop antibiotic resistance. Manufacturers in the textile and apparel industry accelerating efforts to develop odour control technologies using plant-based materials stand to achieve substantial gains in the years ahead.

Odour control technologies serve as a pivotal factor in preventing odour development and maintaining textile and clothing freshness. Their function revolves around managing microorganisms present on substrate surfaces where they are applied. While initially developed for sportswear and active apparel, these technologies have found applications across various domains, including home textiles, healthcare, technical textiles, and workwear.

The surge in popularity of odour control technologies is rooted in the growing recognition of the value of personal care and healthy living, aligned with the benefits they provide. Furthermore, some manufacturers have focused on enhancing the durability of their odour control technologies to secure a lasting position in the market for anti-odour textiles and clothing. Notably, the development of odour control technologies capable of withstanding over 50 domestic wash cycles without affecting the natural bacterial flora of the skin represents a significant advancement.

