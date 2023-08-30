The Global Cross-Connect System Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Connect System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487764/?utm_source=GNW

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to have the most data centers in the next ten years, owing to the expanding IT infrastructure in nations like China, India, Singapore, Sydney, and Hong Kong. The cross-connect system key companies have been investing in developing countries due to a lack of available space, early technical developments, and a growing need for room to create additional data centers. Some of the factors impacting the market are the growing number of networked IoT devices, increasing virtualization and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) adoption, and demand for large initial investments.



The data center’s architecture is currently configured to support the enormous data flow that the business now experiences. With more IoT devices being used in a variety of industries, such as automation, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, power plants, and others, it will eventually become necessary to build additional data centers. As a result, the growth of the IoT sector will have a direct impact on market development in the coming years. In order to securely communicate and access data across all branch offices and subsidiaries, firms can have a private global network, which is causing the acceptance of concepts for virtual networking. The virtual networking demand is anticipated to grow as more companies use virtual networking services and products to centrally manage and oversee their local and global communication networks. Hence, the demand for cross-connect systems supporting these contemporary networking topologies is driven by the growing popularity of virtualization and SDN.



However, when designing a data center, several different elements must be taken into account. Engineering, authorizations, licenses, conduit & cabling for generators, enclosures for generators, lighting for data centers, fire suppression, HVAC, lighting protection, and other challenges are all taken into account. Unluckily, many firms are discouraged by these functionalities’ exorbitant costs. Additionally, the data center needs to be operated and maintained by skilled people. For those who work in this industry, the lack of these qualified workers is a major problem. It is therefore anticipated that these factors will limit the growth of the market as a whole throughout the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is characterized into fiber, CAT cables, COAX, and others. The COAX segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Its components—copper, an insulator, and a braided metal mesh that reduces crosstalk and signal interference—are all metal. The coaxial cable supports several channels and large bandwidth and is less susceptible to interference from electromagnetic fields. Coaxial cross-connects offer a methodical and organized way to manage coaxial wires in a network.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is classified into connectivity and protection switching & network restoration. The connectivity segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. For greater communication, the cross-connect system is primarily utilized in data centers. New data centers are being built by key companies in numerous nations worldwide, including Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore, and Brazil. With the advent of Web 3.0, there is a growing demand for greater connectivity and zero-latency data transfer due to the necessity of real-time availability of data for observing customer behavior. The segment is projected to be driven by such reasons.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to the origins and presence of major IT service providers and innovators in the region, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Facebook, the market in North America is growing rapidly. A secure, effective, adaptable, and cost-effective cross-connect infrastructure was required as a result of the initial Internet revolution as well as technological advancements, and this enabled this region to produce a significant demand for cross-connects.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Equinix, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (BC Partners and Medina Capital), TELESCENT, Inc., CoreSite (American Tower Corporation), Sercalo Microtechnology Ltd., Optiwave Systems, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Cross-Connect System Market



May-2023: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. introduced HomeVantage, a line of fibre gateways and optical network units. The launched product allows the company’s service provider associates to continuously enhance the connected home experience.



Mar-2023: Huawei signed an agreement with Zain KSA, a telecommunications operator, for the "5.5G City" joint innovation project. Following this agreement, both companies would work together to improve technological innovation, enhance user experience, and develop new cases.



Mar-2023: Equinix expanded its collaboration with Colt, a provider of global network and voice services. With this collaboration, Enterprise would have access to Colt’s On Demand infrastructure interconnecting with Equinix Fabric™ across Spain, Italy, and Sweden, also in the Netherlands, Singapore, the UK, Germany, France, and Hong Kong. Additionally, this collaboration would aim to meet the rising demand across key regions.



Nov-2022: TELESCENT Inc. came into an agreement with MOX Networks, LLC, a leading fibre-optic network specialist. This agreement was signed for Telescent’s Gen 4 Network Topology Manager, an automated interconnect system. Moreover, the new system would be deployed together with MOX’s cutting-edge fibre route connecting Hillsboro, Oregon to Seattle, Washington with the bustling Pacific Northwest corridor.



Oct-2022: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. unveiled HomeSight System, a brand-new connected care system. The product launch enables creative remote care services for homecare and healthcare markets. Furthermore, the launched product provides a broad array of connected home care services provided by third-party application developers, which includes remote patient monitoring, social interaction, community connections, video calling for consultations, health education and in-home environmental monitoring, and many more.



Jul-2022: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. came into collaboration with Microsoft Corporation, an American multinational technology corporation. Following this collaboration, both companies would design a connected private wireless network solution, allowing a new low-latency and mobile application to change industrial production.



Feb-2022: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. collaborated with Meta Connectivity, a software development company. Through this collaboration, both companies would center toward evolving a Massive MIMO (mMIMO) reference creation based on O-RAN Alliance interoperability features.



Mar-2021: ZTE came into partnership with China Telecom, a brand of China Telecommunications Corporation. With this partnership, companies would make sure of the quick and sustainable development of telecommunications services, operators urgently need to make breakthroughs in network transport, service provisioning, and service models.



Dec-2019: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. came into partnership with Etisalat, a provider of connectivity to other telecommunications operators in the region. This partnership aims to provide a variety of technology that would facilitate optical architecture to make future networks.



