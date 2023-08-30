Klarity Launches “Generative AI: The Future of Accounting Summit” to Help Enterprise Finance Teams Leverage New GenAI Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klarity, which uses GenAI to automate accounting workflows that were historically offshored, announced today that after a successful inaugural event in May, it will host its second “Generative AI: The Future of Accounting Summit” on Sept. 20, 2023 in San Francisco. The event is intended to help enterprise finance and accounting teams learn about, understand and navigate emerging GenAI tech. This is the first GenAI conference focused specifically on accounting.



GenAI is set to disrupt every industry and business workflow. Accounting workflows won’t be immune to the level of change that GenAI is poised to offer, and this event will help accounting professionals take a grounded approach to evaluating use cases for their businesses.

This one-day summit will explore the different aspects of GenAI that portend the future of accounting. CAOs, CFOs and other finance leaders will weigh in on topics including foundational models and extensibility, GenAI in accounting workflows today, Evaluating Solutions and Managing Generative AI Projects, and Autopilot vs Copilot. Speakers include the VP of Finance Systems at Google, Controller at OpenAI, CFO at Coupahail and more, and the event will end with a networking cocktail reception. Tickets are available at https://www.genai-accounting-summit.com/.

“GenAI enables companies to automate what was previously manual work. There are already examples of companies that used GenAI to automate away thousands of hours of manual work per year,” said Andrew Antos, co-founder and CEO of Klarity. “We organized this event to provide a forum for accounting leaders to share their experiences and best practices with GenAI to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency. We’re excited to bring these experts together for a day of learning.”

Klarity provides a GenAI-based software that helps enterprise accounting teams automate workflows, helping to increase data accuracy and save time completing compliance checklists and reconciling data across documents and systems. Klarity can help reduce labor time involved in document-centric workflows by 87 percent, automating most of the process and flagging anomalies for human review.

About Klarity

Don’t Offshore. Automate! Klarity is the first GenAI solution built to automate accounting workflows that were traditionally offshored. Klarity automatically reads documents, extracts data and automates the entire workflow that follows - reconciliation and matching, calculations and pushes relevant data to downstream systems. Most common use cases include Order Management, ASC 606 and ASC 842 Assurance, Quote / Purchase Order Matching and many others. The world’s most innovative companies like DoorDash, Coupa, Intercom and UiPath rely on Klarity to improve efficiency, record-keeping accuracy and compliance. Learn more at tryklarity.com.