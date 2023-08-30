GTreasury’s ClearConnect Platform Wins Stevie® Award in the 2023 International Business Awards® for Financial & Market Data Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced that ClearConnect has been named a Stevie Award® winner in the Financial & Market Data Solution category for new products, part of the 20th annual International Business Awards®.



Offering more than 80 API calls in a dozen key banking and financial data categories, ClearConnect offers the most robust connectivity suite available to treasury teams and the office of the CFO. The solution provides immediate access to the comprehensive data required for confident and actionable treasury insights and ensures the fidelity and security of that data through purpose-built connections bolstered by GTreasury’s support. GTreasury also recently added the ClearConnect Gateway, which has further improved API connectivity speed and the depth of data integrations that the solution offers.

In determining category winners, judges selected ClearConnect because of the platform’s wide adoption among enterprise customers, reliability, flexibility, feature set, ease of use, and ability to “enhance treasury efficiency.”

“ClearConnect has quickly become a valuable asset for our global customer base,” said German Karaivanov, VP of Product Management at GTreasury. “The speed and breadth of API connectivity into key financial and banking data is increasingly mission-critical for treasury teams and the office of the CFO. ClearConnect, now boosted even more by our ClearConnect Gateway, helps modernize treasury operations with out-of-the-box API connectivity for immediate and cost-efficient balance and transaction reporting, payments, and real-time data analysis. We are honored to have our solution named as one of the top Financial & Market Data Solutions category in this year’s International Business Awards.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

