Global Sinus Irrigation Systems Market Size to Reach USD 803.6 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipated figure for the global sinus irrigation systems market size is projected to attain USD 803.6 million by 2032, with a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the projected period. This insight is drawn from the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research. The primary impetus behind the escalation in market revenue pertains to the escalating prevalence of sinusitis. To elaborate, the condition of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), which stands as a prevalent, chronic medical ailment, exhibits its impact across diverse age groups.

Noteworthy incidence rates are reported in different regions, with China, the U.S., and Europe disclosing incidence rates of 13%, 12.3%, and 10.9%, respectively. Within this context, a cost-effective and straightforward technique known as nasal irrigation has garnered considerable attention as a remedy for sinus and nasal afflictions. With a history of usage spanning numerous years, nasal irrigation has demonstrated its potential in alleviating certain symptoms of sinusitis. Its mechanism involves the thinning of accumulated mucus within sinus cavities, subsequently enhancing its drainage efficacy.

However, a significant factor that might impede the growth of market revenue revolves around the potential risks associated with the incorrect use or mishandling of sinus irrigation systems. These devices, typically utilizing saline solutions for sinus cleansing, have the potential to lead to discomfort, pain, or even harm if not employed appropriately. The aftermath of inadequate hygiene practices or the use of contaminated water sources could extend to infections or other unfavorable outcomes. Moreover, it's crucial to acknowledge that specific individuals may possess distinct medical conditions or anatomical variations that render the practice of sinus irrigation inappropriate or hazardous.

Furthermore, it is imperative to emphasize the pivotal role of proper education and guidance for users to mitigate these potential risks. Equipping individuals with comprehensive instructions on the correct usage of sinus irrigation systems can substantially decrease the likelihood of adverse effects. Clear guidelines encompassing the appropriate frequency, technique, and hygiene practices can empower users to harness the benefits of sinus irrigation while minimizing the associated risks.

In parallel, manufacturers of sinus irrigation systems also bear the responsibility of designing user-friendly devices with safety features. Implementing mechanisms that prevent the use of polluted water sources or incorporating indicators for correct positioning can contribute to enhancing user safety. Additionally, collaborations between healthcare professionals and manufacturers can foster the development of more refined and foolproof sinus irrigation solutions, tailored to accommodate a wider range of users, including those with specific medical considerations.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 147.5 Million CAGR (2023-2032) 18.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 803.6 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled NEILMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Medtronic, Air Liquide Medical Systems, MEDSTAR, Sinh2ox Health & Care, Heal Force, Bremed Ltd., DONG-A CHAMMED, RhinoSystems, Inc., and WelbuTech Co., Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sinus irrigation systems market is fragmented, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective sinus irrigation systems services. Some major players included in the global sinus irrigation systems market report are:

NEILMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Medtronic

Air Liquide Medical Systems

MEDSTAR

Sinh2ox Health & Care

Heal Force

Bremed Ltd.

DONG-A CHAMMED

RhinoSystems, Inc.

WelbuTech Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 16 May 2022, Medtronic Plc. acquired Intersect ENT for adding cutting-edge devices used in sinus treatments to enhance post-operative results and treat nasal polyps to its Entire Ear, Nose, And Throat (ENT) portfolio.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The battery powered sinus irrigation systems segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global sinus irrigation systems market during the forecast period. This is because battery-powered equipment is more portable and practical, enabling sinus irrigation without the need for a direct power supply. For individuals who are always on the move or do not have access to electrical outlets, this function is especially useful. Battery-powered sinus irrigation devices frequently have cutting-edge functions, such as pulsation modes, automated timers, and pressure levels that can be adjusted, giving consumers a more customized and efficient irrigation experience.

The homecare settings segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global sinus irrigation market during the forecast period. There is a rising need for efficient at-home self-care options as chronic sinusitis and allergies are becoming more common. Individuals have a practical and affordable option to treat their sinus-related ailments without often visiting medical centers owing to sinus irrigation equipment.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global sinus irrigation systems market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of sinus-related illnesses including allergies and chronic sinusitis. The advantages of sinus irrigation in lowering sinus congestion and improving overall nose health are just now starting to gain popularity. A larger consumer base has been attracted by the development of sinus irrigation equipment due to technological advancements that have made them more efficient and user-friendly.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sinus irrigation systems market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Manual Sinus Irrigation Systems Neti Pots Squeeze Bottles Bulb Syringes Electric Sinus Irrigation Systems Battery Powered Sinus Irrigation Systems



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hospitals Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Clinics Homecare Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



