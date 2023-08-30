Voice Communication Equipment Market to Gather $13.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Voice Communication Equipment Market by Type (Tablets, Smartphones, IP Phones, Soft Phones, Others), by Network Equipment (Router, Private Branch Exchange, Switches, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), by Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecom, Others), by Component (Solution, Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global voice communication equipment market generated $7.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $13.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Over the years, there has been a steady increase in the demand for Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions across the world. This has led to a growth in demand for voice communication equipment which is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global voice communication equipment market in the forecast timeframe. However, concerns related to phishing attacks that can target users and trick them into revealing sensitive information may hamper the voice communication equipment market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, growing demand from businesses for voice communication equipment that can seamlessly integrate with unified communications (UC) platforms is expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the voice communication equipment market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15346

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $13.1 Billion CAGR 6% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Type, Network Equipment, Enterprise Size, Industry Verticals, Component, and Region Drivers Increasing demand for Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) solutions.



Rise of remote work and distributed teams which has necessitated use of robust communication and collaboration tools. Opportunities Growing demand from businesses for voice communication equipment that can seamlessly integrate with unified communications (UC) platforms.



Increasing demand for voice communication equipment that supports mobility and remote connectivity. Restraints Concerns related to phishing attacks that can target users and trick them into revealing sensitive information

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the global voice communication equipment market. The travel restrictions and lockdowns led to disruptions in production cycles of various companies manufacturing voice communication equipment. As a result, there was a decline in the growth rate of the market.





However, as many organizations adopted remote work policies to ensure business continuity, the demand for voice communication equipment such as headsets, microphones, and speakerphones increased. Thus, the market was able to regain some of its lost ground.





The voice communication equipment market is, further, projected to show steady growth in the future due to rising demand for voice communication equipment that supports mobility and remote connectivity.

Buy this Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/voice-communication-equipment-market/purchase-options

Type: IP Phones Sub-segment Projected to Gather a Huge Revenue During the Forecast Period

The IP phones sub-segment accounted for the highest voice communication equipment market share of 32.9% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Compared to traditional phone systems, IP phones offer lower long-distance and international call charges. This advantage of IP phones is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Network Equipment: Private Branch Exchange Sub-segment Projected to be One of the Most Profitable by 2032

The private branch exchange sub-segment accounted for the highest voice communication equipment market share of 35.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a stunning CAGR in the forecast period. In the past few years, private branch exchange has updated the business calling process, which is a significant improvement over the previous generation voice communication equipment. This has led to a growth in demand for PBX which is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Sub-segment To Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

The large enterprises sub-segment accounted for the highest voice communication equipment market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. As several large enterprises move their operations to the cloud, there is a growing demand for voice communication technology that provides seamless collaboration across numerous platforms. This growing demand from large enterprises for voice communication equipment is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Industry Verticals: IT & Telecom Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant by 2032

The IT & telecom sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a stunning CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period. Growing demand for cloud-based voice communication devices, such as softphones and IP phones, from IT and telecom industries due to various advantages like greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Component: Solution Sub-segment to Grow Rapidly During the Forecast Period

The solution sub-segment held the major share of 54.8% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Various industries are looking for comprehensive communication solutions including a variety of technologies, software, and services that enable smooth and effective voice communication. This growing demand for cloud-based and software-defined communication systems is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Region: North America Market to be One of the Fastest Growing by 2032

The North America region accounted for the highest share of 39.9% in the global voice communication equipment market in 2022 and is expected to continue this growth trajectory during the forecast period. The increasing demand for seamless and effective communication from various businesses in this region is expected to be the main growth driver of the market in North America region by 2032.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15346

Leading Players in the Voice Communication Equipment Market:

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

PanTerra Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens Enterprise Communication

8x8, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Speedflow Communications

Microsoft Corporation

ADTRAN, Inc.

IBM Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global voice communication equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.