The Global Cloud-based VDI Market size is expected to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period

Consequently, Asia Pacific region registered $1,912.5 million revenue in the market in 2022. Government-implemented initiatives and programs also aid in the growth of cloud adoption. Asia-Pacific nations such as India and Japan are flourishing in cloud technology as the region endeavors for cloud competency with increasing businesses. Some of the factors impacting the market are rapid adoption of remote work and mobility, acceleration in the development of cloud computing, and infrastructure constraints.



The increasing trend of employees working from remote locations after COVID and the requirement for seamless access to the workplace from any device has driven up the demand for cloud-based VDI solutions. Due to the pandemic, more than half of the American workforce now works remotely. Cloud-based VDI solutions are widely adopted to boost the use of IT and control systems between virtual desktop administrators, especially IoT and other digital technologies. Cloud-based VDI allows employees to connect to virtual desktops, applications, and data from anywhere with internet access. Cloud computing provides the fundamental framework and resources necessary for supplying virtual desktops to end-users, which makes it an indispensable enabling technology for cloud-based VDI solutions. This is because many end-users are committing to implement cloud-based virtual desktop solutions as part of a digital transformation initiative. As a result of the factors above, the market will likely experience substantial growth during the forecast period.



However, most of an enterprise’s key business processes are now controlled through the cloud, website server downtime is a significant problem for businesses. Website server downtime is defined as the absence of, inability to access, or sluggish access to a website. Among the problems, businesses are having include delayed online access, cyberattacks, website traffic saturation, etc. The development of the market throughout the projection period may be hampered by these infrastructure problems.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on organization size, the market is divided into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprises segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. This is due to the increased adoption of cloud computing by large organizations to take advantage of its scalability. Additionally, complex IT infrastructure and the requirement for efficient remote workforce administration contribute to expanding the large enterprise segment’s growth outlook.



Deployment Model



On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid clouds. The public cloud segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. This allows businesses to utilize greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the public cloud enables businesses to set up virtual desktops in the cloud and remotely access them. Due to these benefits, the market is estimated to expand in this segment.



End User Outlook



By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, education, and others. In 2022, the BFSI segment registered the highest revenue share in the market. Due to rising security concerns, cybersecurity is essential in the BFSI industry in order to safeguard valuable consumer assets and data. Cloud-based VDI offers centralized data management and control, lowering the risk of data breaches and assuring regulatory compliance.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. This results from the region’s rapid economic expansion and increasing investments in digitalization and internet access. The increasing demand for a flexible work environment and the widespread adoption of cloud technologies in the region are factors in the market’s growth. In addition, the development of the regional industry is supported by the prominent market participant’s steady enhancements to VDI solutions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Citrix Systems, Inc. (Cloud Software Group, Inc.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Rackspace Technology, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., VMware, Inc., NComputing Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation



Feb-2023: Cisco came into collaboration with Stc, a technology company that offers digital services in various categories telecommunications Broadband Services, and Internet Services. With this collaboration, the company would enable the formation of advanced secure, agile digital services and innovation. Stc’s cloud data platform along with Cisco’s Telco Cloud infrastructure would offer the environment to the customers and enterprises with better management and operational capabilities.



Sep-2022: Citrix joined hands with Kyndryl, a leading technology provider that builds, manages, and designs large-scale information systems. This Collaboration will help to improve the workplace and productivity of the employees by adapting the required hybrid technologies. Both companies provide the framework of flexible workplace remodeling including extensive desktop and application virtualization services, securely from any device or location.



Sep-2022: Amazon introduced a new Amazon WorkSpaces Core, a completely managed Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that offers secure, Reliable, and cost-efficient VDI management solutions. Amazon WorkSpaces Core provides access to customers to switch from WorkSpaces Core VDI solutions to AWS and deploy in advanced resources and infrastructure.



Apr-2022: Microsoft extended its partnership with Citrix, a networks and cloud infrastructure company. Through this partnership, both companies would offer their customers a secure, compatible, and better workspace experience and it also helps to modernize their applications. Additionally, customers would be able to take benefit of the Multi-session capabilities of Windows 10, Hybrid cloud support, and Enhanced productivity.



Feb-2022: Cisco formed a partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, a leading telecommunication company in Indonesia that provides digital telecoms and internet services. Through this partnership, Cisco would offer its innovative technologies to Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to offer the best Managed SD-WAN solution to its enterprise customers.



Jun-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise came into partnership with Nutanix, a cloud software providing company that offers organizations a single platform to run apps and transfer data across clouds. This partnership aims to facilitate hybrid cloud and multi-cloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a database solution by combining with HPE ProLiant servers to enable customers to install database systems in a few minutes.



Jan-2021: Citrix signed a partnership with Cloud4C, an IT Transformation Services and Cloud Managed Services Provider company. With this partnership, both companies would offer enterprises highly secure desktop and mobile workforce capabilities to enhance the productivity and performance of their employees.



Jun-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise partnered with Wipro Limited, a global technology and business process services company. Both companies would provide hybrid cloud and infrastructure solutions as subscription-based service jointly that enables Customers fast track their digital transformation by reducing high investment costs while taking advantage of on-premises control and security.



