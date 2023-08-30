Avid Learning Summit London Tackles the Skills Gap in Media and Entertainment Industry

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its recent Avid Learning Summit in Los Angeles, Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced the continuation of its series to connect students, educators and jobseekers with leaders and employers in film, TV and music production. Avid will present the next Avid Learning Summit on September 9 at Ravensbourne University in the heart of London’s newest permanent creative community with over 160 businesses on the Greenwich Peninsula.



The Avid Learning Summit is a free, full-day event designed to inspire, educate and increase the flow of new video and audio editorial talent into the industry. Avid taps into its deep network of industry professionals in the Avid Community Association to present a broad agenda that includes career advice, professional networking and training through the voices of celebrated creatives, media company leaders, and academics at all levels.

Bryan Castle Jr., Senior Director of Global Learning Partnerships, Avid, said:

“We’re seeing a perfect storm of challenges in media and entertainment: higher-than-ever demand for content, an ongoing gap in skills, and a decline in the industry’s ability to attract young people to produce and edit content – and Avid is committed to being part of the solution. Our Learning Summit in London is designed to attract students, empower educators, and engage professionals, unlocking more ways to help create a deep talent pool, while building technical aptitude, confident creative expression, and a path forward together.”

Register now for the Avid Learning Summit taking place at Ravensbourne University on Saturday, September 9. Capacity is limited to ensure all attendees enjoy a day of personal engagement and interaction. Sessions will deliver a range of actionable learning, personal development and creative inspiration including:

Keynote Sessions:

Sonic Success: Creating Your Career in Audio

with Ian Archer and Adam Lunn



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Picture and Sound Workflow

with Chris First, Grace Couzins and Simon Chase





Hiring managers from studios and media companies share insights about whom they seek to hire and why, and what educational institutions can do to prepare students for the creative workplace





Avid demo artists share the latest features and workflows available with Avid’s creative tools software



Attendees will also be introduced to the full suite of benefits of the new Avid Learning Affiliate program—the no-cost, no-obligation way for colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions to gain access to free software, plus a range of teaching and learning resources, including comprehensive “Getting Started” training, free tips and techniques content and lesson plans, plus structured courses available via Avid Learning Central, Avid’s eLearning platform. Participating schools become part of the vibrant, global community of hundreds of institutions and thousands of educators committed to strong academics and career preparation built on proficiency in the technologies specified by video and audio production professionals everywhere.

The Learning Summit is presented with support and collaboration from Avid-authorized resellers in the United Kingdom who specialize in learning and education, including Altered Images, Digital Garage, Mediaspec and HHB.

