The Global Cell Separation Market size is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Government agencies from all over the world have provided funding for cell-based research because it is essential for many applications. A rise in healthcare expenditure and an increase in the market penetration of major global participants in crucial Asia Pacific countries drives the growth of the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In March, 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. enhanced capabilities of Cell Analysis Workflow Automation by integrating xCELLigence RTCA HT, to enables researchers to analyze up to eight 384-well E-Plates, enhancing throughput and decreasing sample sizes. Additionally, In May, 2023, Akadeum Life Sciences introduced Human T Cell Activation & Expansion Positive Selection Kit, Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit, and Microbubble Leukopak Human PBMC Isolation Kit, the series of products for cell therapy research and development.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Danaher Corporation are the forerunners in the Market. In October, 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced Gibco CTS DynaCellect Magnetic Separation System, the advanced cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion, and Dynabeads magnetic beads removal instrument, to help cell therapy developers simply move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing. Companies such as Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Agilent Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



COVID-19 Impact



The pandemic caused global supply chains to become disrupted, which had an impact on the manufacturing and delivery of lab supplies, reagents, and consumables used in cell separation processes. Delays or shortages of crucial materials may have hampered applications in science and medicine. Lockdowns, social segregation policies, and capacity limitations hampered regular operations in research institutions and laboratories. Numerous researchers had difficulties getting to their labs or running experiments, which may have impacted their work utilizing cell separation technology. Future in creating cutting-edge cell-based medicines and ongoing innovation in the market are estimated to support the market’s growth.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases



Chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, arthritis, heart conditions, and cancer are on the rise due to increased sedentary lifestyles, aging of the world population, increased cigarette & alcohol use, and other causes. The Imperial College London in 2020 estimated that the chronic illnesses will account for about 41 million deaths yearly or seven out of ten fatalities globally. Nearly 17 million deaths are considered premature, with the average person passing away younger than anticipated. Owing to this, as the burden of chronic diseases increases, so does the need for cellular therapies. As a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is estimated to grow significantly during the projection period.



The aging population is driving up demand for clinical trials & research



The prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and neurological problems, is higher among the elderly than the younger population. In addition, the elderly population is expanding swiftly compared to younger people. As the population over 65 grows, it is expected that diseases like Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, and immunological disorders will become increasingly common. According to the United Nations, the population of people over 60 is predicted to double by 2050 and triple by 2100, going from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100. As a result, the need for cell separation will grow as result of the rising aging population.



Market Restraining Factors



Challenges in developing cell-therapies



The market faces a significant obstacle in developing cell therapies, necessitating isolation and manipulation of specific therapeutic cell types. It is challenging to separate and purify particular cell populations because different cell types have varied properties and roles. A diverse population of cells may be produced as a result, which may lessen the efficacy of the therapy. To be employed in therapies, isolated cells must be functioning and viable. Additionally, the cost of equipment and devices required for cell separation techniques is considerably high, decreasing their use in facilities with less financial aid. These barriers to the development of cell treatments represent significant market challenges overall. In light of this, the market may witness slow growth in the upcoming years.



Product Type Outlook



By product type, the market is classified into consumables and instruments. The instruments segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. Companies have started developing sustainable technologies to acquire a competitive edge in the market which is supporting segment’s growth. For instance, Element Biosciences revealed information about future Aviti DNA sequences in March 2022. The product is anticipated to be a new benchtop instrument since the manufacturer claims it can reduce reagent consumption and cut costs significantly.



Consumables Type Outlook



Under consumables, the market is categorized into reagents, kits, media, & sera, beads, and disposables. In 2022, reagents, kits, media, & sera witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Targeting certain cell types or markers, reagents and kits made for cell separation are very specialized. The quality of the isolated population is improved and contamination from other cell types is reduced thanks to this specificity, which also ensures that the required cells are accurately isolated. Companies that create medium, sera, kits, and reagents for cell separation often have specific knowledge in the industry. Their expertise and assistance can help researchers troubleshoot problems and improve their cell separation techniques.



Instruments Type Outlook



Under instruments, the market is segmented into centrifuges, flow cytometers, filtration systems, and magnetic-activated cell separator systems. In 2022 the centrifuges segment dominated the with maximum revenue share. One of the most significant procedures is centrifugation. The most popular cell separation techniques are differential centrifugation and density gradient centrifugation. Many scientific and biochemical research require the ability to isolate subcellular components, such as organelles (such as mitochondria, nuclei), and cellular macromolecules (such as proteins, RNA, and DNA). This is made possible by centrifugation.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, cell banks, and biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies. In 2022, the research laboratories and institutes segment covered a considerable revenue share in market. This can be ascribed to the growing R&D efforts by research institutions to develop novel oncology and neuroscience therapies. The expansion of research facilities and labs around the world is also projected to be a critical factor in the segment’s growth.



Cells Type Outlook



Based on cells type, the market is divided into human cell and animal cell. In 2022, the human cell segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market. One of the main drivers driving its highest share is the growing emphasis on human and cancer research and the various uses of isolated human cells in biopharmaceutical development, clinical trials, and research. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies for personalized medicine in developed nations increase the demand for human cell isolation.



Technique Outlook



On the basis of technique, the market is bifurcated into centrifugation, surface marker, and filtration. The surface maker segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Surface markers separation is dividing cells or tissues according to their surface markers. The molecules unique to a particular cell or tissue type can be proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, or others. This procedure allows scientists to distinguish and isolate specific cell or tissue types from a mixture.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is fragmented into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration, in vitro diagnostics, and therapeutics. The cancer research segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Growing investment in cell-based research by businesses and academic institutions is a major factor behind the segment’s expansion. Due to the rising global incidence of cancer, numerous public-private organizations are investing significantly in cancer research, thereby driving the demand for innovative cell separation solutions.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. This can be attributed to the fact that the pharmaceutical and biotech industries are well-established in the United States. Also, the country has a high acceptance rate for cutting-edge technologies. Substantial demand for cell separation technologies has also been generated by the extensive research activities conducted by research universities in cell treatments across the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. and Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Cell Separation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Feb-2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific came into a collaboration with Celltrio, a manufacturer of cell culturing automation and biobanking solutions. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to bring automated cell culture systems to biotherapeutic customers. Moreover, the collaboration would combine the Thermo Scientific Momentum workflow scheduling software with the Celltrio RoboCell cell line automation platform to fulfil the unmet market requirement for high-throughput automated cell line maintenance and culturing.



Apr-2022: STEMCELL Technologies Canada Inc. collaborated with Applied Cells, Inc., a company engaged in creating solutions to execute the workflow of cell separation and enrichment products. Under this collaboration, both companies would aim to offer a newly advanced cell separation solution that combines STEMCELL’s EasySep™ immunomagnetic cell separation kits with Applied Cells’ MARS platform.



Jun-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories signed an agreement with Seegene, a leading biotechnology business. Following this agreement, Bio-Rad aimed to leverage the capabilities of Seegene to accelerate its penetration within the United States market by receiving FDA approvals for its clinical assays.



Mar-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. expanded its partnership with Roche, a Sweden-based healthcare company. Through this partnership, Bio-Rad Laboratories would offer InteliQ products, a range of barcoded, load-and-go quality control tubes which delivers efficiencies in workflow, moreover to Bio-Rad’s Unity QC data management solutions, that help enhance a laboratory’s analytical performance.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2023: Becton, Dickinson, and Company released BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, a new-to-world cell sorting instrument consisting of BD CellView Image Technology and BD SpectralFX Technology. The two latest technology allows researchers to uncover more details about cells that were absent previously.



May-2023: Akadeum Life Sciences introduced Human T Cell Activation & Expansion Positive Selection Kit, Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit, and Microbubble Leukopak Human PBMC Isolation Kit, the series of products for cell therapy research and development. This launched product broadens Akadeum’s lineup of Buoyancy-Activated Cell Sorting Microbubble buoyancy-based cell isolation kits, allowing the direct isolation of T cells and peripheral blood mononuclear cells from leukapheresis material.



Mar-2023: Agilent Technologies Inc. enhances capabilities of Cell Analysis Workflow Automation by integrating xCELLigence RTCA HT, a real-time cell analysis high throughput platform, with the BioTek BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator. The Combination offers a non-invasive, label-free kinetic readout of cell proliferation and cytotoxicity that enables researchers to analyse up to eight 384-well E-Plates, enhancing throughput and decreasing sample sizes.



Oct-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced Gibco CTS DynaCellect Magnetic Separation System, the advanced cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion, and Dynabeads magnetic beads removal instrument. The launch aims to help cell therapy developers simply move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing.



Sep-2022: Akadeum Life Sciences launched the Microbubble Leukopak Human T Cell Isolation Kit. The newly launched kit was developed to provide scientists with an important solution to biological and workflow challenges in the lab.



Sep-2022: Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies rolled out the Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System, the system enabling developers to complete early process development on the same platform they would use for manufacturing. This launch aims to progress allogenic and autologous applications and also viral vector and exosome production in various bioreactor sizes, allowing for process efficiencies in batch size.



May-2022: Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc. released a human B cell isolation product, the expansion of its cell separation product offerings. The launched product solves shortcomings of current standard methods consisting of volume limitations and low throughput as a result of cumbersome and expensive processes.



Mar-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of The Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System, the latest large-volume electroporation system that enables cell therapy developers to rapidly move from clinical development to commercial manufacturing. Additionally, The product aligns with a closed, highly flexible design to support gene modifications without traditional viral vectors.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: BD took over Cytognos, a Biotech company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expedite the strategy of BD to help in the management of chronic diseases by expanding its offerings, which include immune assessment tests, blood cancer diagnostics, and informatics to address the demands of clinicians, patients, and care providers.



Jun-2021: Danaher took over Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a company that develops technologies and solutions for genetic medicines. Under this acquisition, the Vancouver, Canada-based company would join Danaher’s life sciences platform, complementing the portfolios of both Cytiva and Pall.



Jun-2021: Danaher completed the acquisition of Aldevron, a US-based biotech business. With this acquisition, Danaher would expand its abilities into the crucial field of genomic medicine and help consumers and their essential task to obtain more life-saving treatments and vaccines to market quickly.



Feb-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific took over Cell Sorting Technology from Propel Labs, a biotechnology instrumentation company. Through this acquisition, Thermo Fisher strengthens its cell therapy research and cell analysis business with the flow cytometry expertise of Propel Labs, engineering strength, and R&D abilities.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Consumables



o Reagents, Kits, Media, & Sera



o Disposables



o Beads



• Instruments



o Centrifuges



o Flow Cytometers



o Filtration Systems



o Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems



By End-Use



• Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies



• Research Laboratories & Institutes



• Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories



• Cell Banks



By Cells Type



• Animal Cell



• Human Cell



By Technique



• Centrifugation



• Surface Marker



• Filtration



By Application



• Biomolecule Isolation



• Cancer Research



• Stem Cell Research



• Tissue Regeneration



• In Vitro Diagnostics



• Therapeutics



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Merck KGaA



• Danaher Corporation



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Corning Incorporated



• Terumo Corporation



• STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.



• Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.



