Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Market to Be Worth $44.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type, Offering (Treatment Technologies, Treatment Chemicals, Process Control, and Automation), Application (Municipal Applications, Industrial Applications), and Country - Forecast to 2030’, the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market is projected to reach $44.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023-2030.

Wastewater treatment is the process of improving wastewater quality and converting it into effluent that can be incorporated into the water cycle with minimum environmental issues. The main goal of wastewater treatment is to protect humans and the ecosystem from harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater. Water treatment facilities speed up the natural process of purifying water; these facilities use various processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat industrial wastewater and municipal wastewater to remove pollutants and send the purified water back into the environment.

The growth of the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases, lack of freshwater resources, and stringent water treatment regulations. However, high installation, maintenance, and operating costs restrain the growth of the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to create growth opportunities in the market. However, one of the major challenges for the players operating in this market is the lack of waste collection & treatment infrastructure.

The Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market is segmented by type (wastewater treatment, water treatment), offering (treatment technologies [membrane separation and filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification, chlorination, industrial demineralization, membrane bioreactor, UV and ozone, dissolved air flotation, and other treatment technologies], treatment chemicals, process control and automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation and maintenance services), application (municipal applications. industrial applications [food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, power generation, pulp and paper, oil & gas, mining, petrochemical, semiconductors, and other industrial applications]). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, in 2023, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for sustainable and efficient wastewater treatment solutions, increasing awareness about environmental pollution, and rising initiatives for zero liquid discharge. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on offering, in 2023, the operation and maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving benefits, the increasing need for operational excellence, and the rising number of investments in maintenance operations.

However, the process control and automation segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand to monitor and control wastewater treatment plants.

Based on application, in 2023, the municipal applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing focus on improved water quality & public health, the increasing number of wastewater treatment projects, and the rising number of stringent regulations and legislations regarding wastewater.

However, the industrial applications segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, growing industrialization, and urbanization.

Based on country/region, the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, South Africa is expected to account for the largest share of the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of South Africa is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as membrane filtration and activated sludge treatment, rapid industrialization, and stringent regulations on waste and wastewater management. Also, this country is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Middle East & Africa water and wastewater treatment market are Suez S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), and Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Type

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Offering

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation and Filtration Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Microfiltration (MF) Membrane Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes Other Filtration Technologies Sludge Management Technology Activated Sludge Clarification Chlorination Industrial Demineralization Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) UV and Ozone Dissolved Air Flotation Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Process Control and Automation

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Operation and Maintenance Services

Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Application

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications Food & Beverages Food and Beverage Market by Type Food and Beverages Wastewater Treatment Market Food and Beverages Water Treatment Market Food and Beverages Market, By Offering Treatment Technologies Market Treatment Chemicals Market Process Control and Automation Market Design, Engineering, and Construction Services Market Operation and Maintenance Services Market Food and Beverages Market, By Food Category Dairy Cheese Ice Cream Non-Alcoholic Beverages Prepared Food Powdered Food Alcoholic Beverages Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Other Clusters/Sub-Industries Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Power Generation Pulp and Paper Oil & Gas Mining Petrochemical Semiconductors Other Industrial Applications



Middle East & Africa Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Country/Region

Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Iran South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



