Just Published: Catholic Priest Gives The Inside Scoop On The Church And Its Prevalent Coverup Work Regarding Long Standing Sexual Abuse

Charleston, SC, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For hundreds of generations, the Catholic Church community has weathered public relations crises related to sexual abuse coverups. A new book, however, is setting the narrative straight — and it doesn’t look good for the Church leadership.

Joseph Copperson, a non-practicing priest for an American Catholic parish, exposes decades of clerical abuse throughout the Catholic Church leadership in his new book Shitten Shepherds and Clene Sheep: Unmasking the True Causes of the Scandals in the Catholic Church. As a popular academic lecturer, Copperson has become widely known for his focus on inclusivity and pluralism, and for his respected stature as a liberal theologian among thoughtful people of other faiths as well.

More than five decades in development, Shitten Shepherds and Clene Sheep is filled with up-to-date reporting and aims to hold abusers — and those who would protect them — accountable for their actions and their victims.

This is a must-read for anyone, Catholic or not, seeking a personal, inside look at the challenges impeding true reform. It sheds light on the outrage of the pervasive crimes and proposes a way forward.

Shitten Shepherds and Clene Sheep: Unmasking the True Causes of the Scandals in the Catholic Church is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

About the Author:

Joseph Copperson is an American priest who earned his Ph.D. in religious psychology at a prominent European university and his Master’s in American philosophy in the United States. He has more than 50 years of experience with the Catholic Church. A popular college professor and lecturer, Copperson is known for his liberal approach to theology, and for the admiration he has garnered from many thoughtful priests and laypersons. His work can be found in numerous academic journals, and in corporate inclusivity programs across the nation

