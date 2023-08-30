FFB Bancorp Announces Ticker Symbol Change

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it has received approval from FINRA to officially change its ticker symbol from “CFST” to “FFBB” effective at the market open on August 30, 2023. The Company’s common stock will continue to be traded on the OTCQX and the CUSIP number will not be changing.



The decision to change the ticker symbol was made to align with the renaming of the Company to FFB Bancorp and its subsidiary to FFB Bank, which occurred earlier this year. These changes are part of the Company’s Northern and Southern California expansion strategy and were chosen to better resonate with new customers in these markets, and eventually the greater U.S. Steps toward this expansion have already taken place, with the Bank recently adding senior bankers to their growing teams in Northern and Southern California. Similarly, the Bank has opened positions for business development officers in these areas as part of its efforts to connect with clients in the different regions of California.

About FFB Bancorp

