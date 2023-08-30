The Global Captive Portal Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Captive Portal Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By End-Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487714/?utm_source=GNW

The Hospitality & Leisure segment will capture more than 25% share in the market by 2030. The event’s guest WiFi network is immediately made more secure by the presence of a captive portal. Users may be configured to provide a passcode or other personal information on captive portal authentication pages before being granted network access. Wi-Fi networks can be simply maintained by hotel or restaurant personnel due to reliable Wi-Fi solutions and services’ consistent, affordable, and centrally managed networking. Some of the factors impacting the market are Increasing marketing activities via the captive portal, Wi-Fi analytics will benefit from a captive portal’s increased customer insights, and Ensuring compliance with privacy laws.



Through gathering client information, the presentation of tailored advertising, promotion of special offers, administration of surveys, integration with social media, and the implementation of loyalty programs, captive portals can be a potent instrument for enhancing marketing initiatives. Captive portals let organizations provide users with a branded and immersive experience by utilizing brand colors, logos, and messaging. This delivers a consistent and memorable user experience while supporting brand identity. Moreover, Wi-Fi analytics employ Wi-Fi networks to gather information on gadgets like laptops and smartphones and provide in-depth insight into how the devices behave. Such device behavior data contains details about the Wi-Fi network’s coverage area and the activities carried out when connected to the internet via the Wi-Fi network. By obtaining user data during authentication, captive portals present considerable prospects for Wi-Fi analytics. Thus, the market will grow as a result of the benefit of sending users specific messages and the growing acceptance of Wi-Fi analytics in public Wi-Fi and the user-friendliness of its data collection.



However, Security vulnerabilities may be present on captive portals. Users may be tempted to connect with harmful or fraudulent networks that impersonate trustworthy captive portals, putting their data at risk. Additionally, consumers risk data breaches when they enter critical information on an unprotected captive portal. As a result of this configuration, attackers can conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, monitoring and maybe changing the data that users and the portal exchange. Users must give their consent promptly, businesses must handle and keep their data securely, and they must provide users with clear and transparent information about the processing of their data. Thus, the market will experience a decline as a result of the privacy concerns considerations.



Offering Outlook



Based on offering, the market is segmented into platform, and services. The services segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. Services include managed and professional services. Specialized businesses that concentrate on captive portal solutions also offer professional and managed services for captive portals. These services are intended to support companies in successfully setting up, running, and maximizing their captive portal. Professional services are those provided to support enterprises by professionals, specialists, or experts.



End-Use Outlook



By end-use, the market is classified into travel & transportation, hospitality & leisure, shopping malls & retail outlets, entertainment, ISPs, and other end-use. In 2022, the hospitality & leisure segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. Due to the captive portal’s compelling applications, many hotels, chains, and independent properties have decided to use it to provide guest Wi-Fi connections. During their stay, guests often ask for internet connectivity for pleasure or business needs if they are on the road for work.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Captive portals contributed to the safe connection and management of IoT devices on Wi-Fi networks as their usage spread across numerous industries in this region. The growth of public spaces like malls, stadiums, airports, and transportation hubs in North America has fueled a rise in demand for these solutions that provide Wi-Fi services to visitors.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company), Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Enea AB, Netgear, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (Vector Capital Plc), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (DigitalBridge Group, Inc.) and Grandstream Networks, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Captive Portal Market



May-2023: Juniper Networks, Inc. made enhancement in the Juniper Mist Access Assurance service, an AI-driven enterprise portfolio. The enhanced service would further influence Mist AI and the latest microservices cloud to deliver a complete suite of network access control and policy management functions through the same adjustable and easy framework already consisting of Juniper’s wired access, indoor location, wireless access, SD-WAN, and secure client-to-cloud suite.



Mar-2023: Netgear, Inc. introduced the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router, the first WiFi 7 router. The launched product poses unparalleled power and delivers up to 19Gbps? blazing-fast WiFi, beyond double the speed of previous generations.



Mar-2023: Boingo Wireless, Inc. joined hands with Shopoff Realty Investments, a real estate investment company. With this collaboration, both companies would build, design and manage extensive DAS and Wi-Fi 6E networks at Dream Las Vegas.



Mar-2023: Arista Networks, Inc. announced the launch of the Arista WAN Routing System. This launch would further integrate three new networking portfolios which include enterprise-class routing platforms, the CloudVision Pathfinder Service, and carrier/cloud-neutral internet transit capabilities, to enhance and simplify customer broad area networks.



Jun-2023: Grandstream Networks, Inc. intoduced GWN7661, an 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 access point. The launched product would offer an In-Wall Wi-Fi 6 Access Point ideal for hotels, homes, offices, and commercial facilities, etc.



Sep-2022: Grandstream Networks, Inc. unvieled GWN7624, an 802.11ac Wave-2 Wi-Fi access point. The launched product would allow advanced QoS, captive portals, mesh networks, and Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.03Gbps, Wi-Fi access points for hotels, commercial facilities, residential complexes and offices, etc.



Nov-2022: Aruba Networks, a subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, collaborated with Lookout, Inc., the endpoint to the cloud security company. This collaboration aims to combine the HPE Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN platform with Lookout’s security service edge platform to deliver customers with a best-of-quality secure access service edge architecture that mixes network security with the combined security stack supporting secure web gateway, zero-trust network access, cloud access security broker and data loss protection.



May-2022: Extreme Networks partnered with Verizon Business for developing best-in-class network and connectivity insight solutions for stadiums and large venues across EMEA. Large venues and stadiums can create immersive, next-generation fan experiences while getting network insights for driving better business and operational decisions through utilizing the combination of Extreme’s Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Analytics solutions and Verizon’s private 5G solution.



Jun-2022: Enea AB unveiled the Enea Aptilo Wi-Fi Service Management Platform as a Service (SMP-S). The service is launched to monetize Wi-Fi services for Communication Service Providers.



Dec-2022: Boingo Wireless, Inc. rolled out a property-wide Wi-Fi network at the Armed Forces Recreation Center Edelweiss Lodge and Resort situated in Germany’s Bavarian Alps. The launched product would install, create, and manages the Wi-Fi network around the sprawling resort, including rooms, spa, restaurants, meeting spaces, etc.



Apr-2022: Netgear introduced WAX615 to its managed wireless access point offerings. The new product aimed to offer a robust WiFi 6 Release 2 technology-based WiFi solution. The new solution would deliver twice the output in contrast to WiFi 6 Release 1 at a more affordable to its immediate predecessor.



Oct-2020: Enea AB completed the acquisition of Aptilo, a provider of policy and access control solutions for carrier Wi-Fi and IoT. This acquisition aimed to empower Enea AB’s data management suite which would further widen their range with new and existing customers and build interesting business opportunities in the area of 5G, SaaS, and Internet of Things.



Jun-2019: Aruba Networks, a subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, released a wireless product portfolio completely focused on the requirement of SMB customers which would be aimed at the likes of Cisco’s Meraki line and small business Wi-Fi vendors.



Jul-2019: Cisco Systems, Inc. partnered with Google LLC, an American multinational technology company. Under this partnership, both companies would launch free high-speed Wi-Fi zones around India through Google’s gStation. Moreover, Cisco Systems, Inc. would enable free, open, high-quality public Wi-Fi to groups across the nation with the gStation platform.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Offering



• Platform



• Services



By End-Use



• Hospitality & Leisure



• Travel & Transportation



• Entertainment



• Coworking Spaces



• ISPs



• Shopping Malls & Retail Outlets



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company)



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• Arista Networks, Inc.



• Extreme Networks, Inc.



• Enea AB



• Netgear, Inc.



• WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (Vector Capital Plc)



• Boingo Wireless, Inc. (DigitalBridge Group, Inc.)



• Grandstream Networks, Inc.



