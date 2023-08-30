The Global Bran Market size is expected to reach $122.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bran Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Source, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487709/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, heavy marketing by companies operating in the industry is also creating awareness among consumers thereby associating bran-based products with health and wellness. Some of the factors impacting the market are consumers’ increasing preference for fiber-rich diets, rising trend of veganism in the world, and growing demand for gluten-free foods.



The demand is anticipated to rise due to the rising knowledge of the benefits of fiber in the diet for health. Wheat bran is a byproduct that is exceptionally high in fiber and lowers cholesterol levels and heart disease. The main factor driving the demand for wheat-based bran is the rising preference for high-fiber meals among consumers to enhance gut health and lower the risk of several lifestyle-related chronic health issues. Numerous developments and the creation of high-quality wheat millers’ bran have resulted from the growing demand for wheat millers’ bran across all food processing industries. The wheat millers’ bran can also make various valuable foods. Additionally, Consumers have substantially altered their eating patterns in recent years, embracing alternative diets like veganism. A vegan diet provides many health benefits, including helping people lose weight and reducing type 2 diabetes, according to research studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. As a result, customers looking for eco-friendly cooking supplies use these oils more frequently. In addition, it acts as a more affordable substitute for other vegetable oils like palm oil. Hence, due to an improved lifestyle and more health awareness and veganism is growing worldwide, thereby aiding in expanding the market.



However, the growing trend for gluten-free foods among consumers around the world is anticipated to be the main obstacle to the market’s expansion. Demand for gluten-free goods has significantly expanded due to modern consumers’ constantly evolving dietary patterns. Gluten, a significant protein found in wheat, contributes to the dough’s structure and texture. However, excessive gluten consumption can lead to obesity and other health problems. In addition, it is anticipated that the market’s expansion will be hampered in the coming years by the growing availability of substitutes to bran with gluten content. This factor poses a significant challenge to the market’s growth.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is segmented into food, animal feed, health & wellness, and others. In 2022, the food segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The demand in baked goods is predicted to increase due to the rising trend of including fiber-rich grains in baked products. Manufacturers can increase the fiber content of baked goods by using bran, encouraging consumers to consume more fiber. By utilizing bran, the bakery industry may produce goods that support a healthy diet and address the needs of consumers concerned about consuming enough fiber.



Food Outlook



Under food type, the market is divided into bakery goods, breakfast cereals, pasta & noodles, oil, and others. In 2022, the bakery goods segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share. The flavor of wheat bran is sweet and nutty. It can provide bread, muffins, and other baked goods with texture and a dense flavor. Bran flour imparts a rich, earthy flavor to baked goods. Bran flour is considered robust and perfect for those who prefer their baked products to be denser and more flavorful.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. The B2C segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market in 2022. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other convenience stores are all included in the B2C segment. Demand has increased from this segment due to various bran goods being offered online by different suppliers and brands. Consumers can quickly compare costs, access reviews, and choose from multiple bran options, including varieties like wheat bran or oat bran.



Source Outlook



By source, the market is classified into wheat, rice, corn, barley and others. In 2022, the wheat segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The demand for fiber-rich wheat bran products is driven by shifting dietary trends and lifestyle changes. The segment has grown due to improvements in milling technology and machinery. Wheat bran includes a variety of nutrients, including phytic acid, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals, and has better antioxidant activity than other milled fractions. The wheat bran’s favorable health effects are the major factor propelling demand in this region.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The desire of consumers in this region to pay more for goods created with natural and organic ingredients is evident. Further fueling the market’s growth is that corn bran is frequently used as an ingredient in many home products. One of the main drivers of corn bran’s demand growth is its expanding use in several applications.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include GoodMills Group GmbH (Leipnik-Lundenburger), Riceland Foods, Inc., Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Hindustan Animal Feeds, Astra Alliance, Siemer Milling Company, Didion Inc., Grain Millers, Inc. and Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487709/?utm_source=GNW



