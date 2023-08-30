Forecasting the Aseptic Paper for Packaging Market Reaching a Valuation of US$ 15.82 Billion during 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aseptic Paper for Packaging Market is anticipated to flourish at an average CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 15.82 Billion by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 9.81 billion in 2023.



Aseptic paper is a packaging material that maintains the sterility and shelf life of volatile goods such as dairy, drinks, and other liquid foods without refrigeration or additives. Aseptic packaging is a technique in which a beverage or a food item is packed at extremely high temperatures.

The packaging is discretely sanitized or disinfected before fusing and sealed under disinfected ambient conditions to avoid contamination of viruses and bacterium. Vinyl, glass, paperboard products, metal make bottles, containers, cardboard boxes, and other aseptic products.

Increased consumer appetite for food, beverage, medicinal products, and skincare packaging presents potential clients for market expansion. Adopting sophisticated processing processes and packaging materials to extend the lifespan of economically packaged food and beverage goods could primarily boost market growth.

Producers are confronted with tight requirements, specifically for reusing gable-top and aseptic containers, which may impede the expansion of the aseptic paper packaging market. Nonetheless, aseptic paper packaging companies are uncovering development prospects in the on-the-go beverage segment.

Access the sample report for a more comprehensive understanding. Download it today for valuable information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5590

Other factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the aseptic packaging market include unforeseeable expenditures on raw materials, the availability of less expensive substitutes, and severe government rules and regulations.

The aseptic packaging market is projected to profit from a growing trend in worldwide e-commerce revenue as well as expansion prospects in new emerging-market needs during the time frame of the forecast. Additionally, aseptic paper wrapping keeps packaged food products uncontaminated, rendering chilled shipments obsolete.

The raw material used to make aseptic paper for cartons is highly biodegradable and easily recyclable. These reasons might result in a rise in the use of aseptic paper cartons in the beverage and dairy businesses.

Key Takeaways

The North American region is estimated to be the significantly growing region during the projected period from 2023 to 2033. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for convenience food products without artificial preservatives.

Asia Pacific’s market for aseptic paper is viewed as a significant growth region by many manufacturers as it significantly expands its consumer base and strengthens the research and development department.

Europe is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to its technological advancements and the presence of established companies.



Aseptic Paper for Packaging Market Research Report Coverage:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Market Value in 2023 US$ 9.81Billion Market Value in 2033 US$ 15.82 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Paper Type

Thickness

End Use

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

Russia

China Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

GCC

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Tetra Pak International S.A.

Nampak Ltd.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.

Mondi Ltd

Polyoak Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Elopak SA

IPI s.r.l.

Uflex Ltd

Ducart Group

Seize this opportunity and dive into the Aseptic Paper for Packaging Market Analysis with exclusive discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5590

Competitive Landscape

Industry players engage in research and development to stay competitive in emerging sectors. Firms in the market are increasingly choosing to manufacture recyclable goods to achieve a great market share. Further, they are concentrating on the introduction of novel aseptic paper packaging solutions.

Recent Developments

April 2023 - Tetra Pak partnered with Walt Disney to offer Disney and MARVEL magic to popular milk drink categories. This campaign by Tetra Pak was to revitalize dairy categories with characters inspired by Disney and MARVEL, in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary.

June 2023 - To fulfill the demand for canned foods, La Doria increased filling capacity and invested in a third SIG Safe 12 Food Retort filling line for canned food products with a high solid particle content in SIG carton packs.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Aseptic Packaging Equipment Market Size: The Global Aseptic Packaging Equipment market to garner a valuation of US$ 21 billion by exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market Share: The rice paper stand-up pouch market is estimated at US$ 158.1 Million in 2022 and secure a value of US$ 302.5 Million 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Kraft Paper Machine Market Demand: The global kraft paper machine market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%. Owing to the technological advances in packaging the market is likely to propel to US$17.7Billion by 2033.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Growth: The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% by 2032.

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Trends: The global machine glazed kraft paper market is estimated at US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments based on Paper Type, Thickness, End Use and Regionsss over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com