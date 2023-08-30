Global Advanced Automotive Suspensions Market Size to Reach USD 64.87 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for advanced automotive suspension s is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 64.87 billion by 2032, with a consistent annual revenue growth rate of 3.4% throughout the forecast period. This analysis, provided by Emergen Research, highlights the driving forces behind this expansion. A significant driver of this market's revenue surge is the increasing consumer preference for smoother and more comfortable journeys. In the transportation sector, heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) such as heavy trucks, tractor trailers, trailer trucks, and military trucks are prevalent.

As traffic volume and vehicle loads continue to rise, there's a consequential rise in the risk of vehicle parts enduring damage. This amplification in traffic-related strain underscores the pronounced influence of vehicle vibrations on passenger comfort and safety. Irrespective of the condition of the road surface, the active suspension systems integrated into vehicles are primarily designed to elevate both the stability and the quality of the ride experience for these heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs). This escalating requirement for advanced automotive suspensions is a direct outcome of the aforementioned factors.

However, a notable obstacle that could impede the expansion of market revenues is the intricate process of integrating these advanced suspension systems into existing vehicle designs. The intricacy arises from the challenge of retrofitting cutting-edge suspensions into vehicles that were not originally engineered to accommodate them. This endeavor may entail considerable difficulties and expenses. Modifying core components such as the chassis and frame could be imperative, leading to heightened production expenses and protracted development timelines. Ensuring that the incorporation of sophisticated suspension systems does not compromise other essential aspects of the vehicle, including handling, safety, and weight distribution, presents another critical concern for automakers. The intricate technological demands and the associated cost considerations act as significant limitations, curtailing the widespread adoption of modern automotive suspensions and, consequently, constraining market growth.

Additionally, the evolution of advanced automotive suspensions is closely intertwined with the broader landscape of vehicle dynamics. Achieving an optimal balance between enhanced suspension capabilities and maintaining the vehicle's overall performance necessitates meticulous engineering. The integration of sophisticated suspension systems demands a comprehensive reassessment of the vehicle's structural attributes and mechanics.

Furthermore, the market's growth trajectory is influenced by regulatory frameworks and industry standards. As safety and environmental regulations become more stringent, automakers must ensure that advanced suspensions not only heighten comfort but also adhere to these evolving standards. This convergence of innovation and compliance poses a dual challenge that requires both technical prowess and regulatory acumen.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 46.10 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 3.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 64.87 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments Covered Suspension type, vehicle type, sales channel, suspension components, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., KYB Corporation, HL Mando Corp., BWI Group, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., WABCO, and Thyssenkrupp AG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global advanced automotive suspensions market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective advanced automotive suspensions services.

Strategic Development

On 30 January 2023, RENK Group acquired General Kinetics through its suspension expert Horstman and combined with its current advanced mobility center of excellence to become Horstman Canada. The new firm continues to offer top-notch mobility solutions and now collaborates with RENK's robust U.S., European, and global presence to supply a broad spectrum of suspension and vibration reduction solutions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The active suspension segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global advanced automotive suspensions market during the forecast period. This is because these technologies allow automakers to achieve higher levels of ride quality and car handling by maintaining the tires’ perpendicular alignment to the road during turns. Active suspension systems are common in high-end luxury vehicles. In addition, this will prevent unintended contact between the vehicle frame and ground (especially when driving over a depression), enabling more effective traction and steering control.

The shock absorbers segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global advanced automotive suspensions market during the forecast period. This is due to rapid advancements in automobiles and rising demand for bespoke vehicle shock absorbers. Different standards for shock absorbers apply to various automobile models since need for these absorbers has increased, which in turn, rises demand for custom automobile shock absorber components. The twin-tube and mono-tube shocks, in contrast to adjustable and nonadjustable shocks, are fundamentally two different designs. Furthermore, industry focus has also switched to product customization dependent on delivery vehicles, which is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global advanced automotive suspensions market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising automobile ownership and increasing middle-class population in economies such as China and India. This has encouraged the use of sophisticated suspension systems. The development and manufacture of modern suspension technologies have been made easier by region's robust manufacturing sector and presence of significant automotive organizations.

On 11 July 2023, ClearMotion, the industry-leading software-defined chassis company revolutionizing the in-cabin experience, collaborated with BWI Group, an international innovator in automotive braking and suspension system technology, with the goal to provide vital full-active suspension components and subsystems to a leading EV manufacturer.

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced automotive suspensions market on the basis of suspension type, vehicle type, sales channel, suspension components, application, and region:

Suspension Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Active Suspension Semi-Active Suspension Passive Suspension



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Aftermarket



Suspension Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Shock Absorbers Springs Control Arms Stabilizer Bars Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Luxury and Premium Vehicles Sports Cars and Performance Vehicles Off-Road and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



