The Global Beer Adjuncts Market size is expected to reach $87.6 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beer Adjuncts Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Form, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487689/?utm_source=GNW

Unmalted rice is frequently less expensive than malted barley, which makes it a desirable alternative for brewers looking to lower production costs. Furthermore, the unmalted corn segment will showcase more than 50% share of the market by 2030, as it is mostly used as an additive in brewing because it contains advantageous yeast carbohydrates that improve the quality of wort and beer. Some of the factors impacting the market are expanding breweries and beer production, beer with low or no alcohol content is becoming more popular and technical issues and quality disparities.



Craft and microbreweries are the main drivers of the beer adjunct market, focused on diversifying their product lines with cutting-edge flavors. Currently, conventional beers are no longer associated with consumers on a global scale. They are leaning toward a more artisanal and craft-based strategy. Microbreweries and craft breweries observe a sizable market potential for beer products globally. As a result, they are investing in R&D and introducing new products. Breweries are motivated to consistently develop and satisfy the changing preferences of beer enthusiasts for brewing ingredients, which is driven by consumers’ growing interest in craft beer and flavor experimentation. Additionally, Health awareness is rising because of changing lifestyles. As a result of this awareness, the food and beverage industry are seeing increased demand for healthier products. These days, there is a growing demand for beer with low alcohol concentrations. No longer are low-alcohol beverages regarded as inferior. The younger generation is more health conscious than older generations and is searching for beverages that won’t undermine their commitments to and aim for a healthy life. Consequently, the demand for the beer adjuncts will grow, due to the rising breweries and beer production and increase in demand of beer with low or no alcohol content.



However, the products are frequently employed as an alternative, cost-effective extract source in the brewing sector. One of the critical considerations when using a variety of adjuncts in the manufacturing of beer is cost reduction. Brewers substitute inexpensive, locally produced grains like sorghum, corn, and rice for pricey barley malt. Brewers may face technical difficulties using unmalted grains and cereal adjuncts, particularly in higher concentrations. Therefore, technological difficulties could limit the use of the products, thereby hindering market growth.



Form Outlook



On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. The liquid segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Beer brewing heavily utilizes liquid adjuncts, such as liquid syrups, maize syrups, and rice syrups. They significantly lower the cost of labor and transportation while offering superior quality and usability during brewing. Also, liquid adjuncts are widely used to produce light bodied or flavored beers.



Type Outlook



By type, the market is classified into unmalted grains, sugar, cassava, potatoes and others. The potatoes segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to their high carbohydrate content, potatoes are expected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years and have a lot of potential as an adjunct in the brewing sector. It is also a source of -amylases, which are more stable than -amylases from barley.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. Asia is one of the top rice-producing regions. Hence, Asian manufacturers are ready to invest in the production of rice-based beers, which further facilitates the expansion of the market. For instance, the Japanese company Ecliptic Brewing introduced two new lines of rice lagers in May 2022 that featured jasmine floral overtones.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Company (Aspall Cyder Ltd.), Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, Heineken N.V. (Heineken Holding N.V.), Constellation Brands, Inc., China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd.), Cervejaria Petropolis S/A, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Form



• Dry



• Liquid



By Type



• Unmalted Grains



o Unmalted Corn



o Unmalted Rice



o Others



• Sugar



• Cassava



• Potato



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Egypt



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd.



• Molson Coors Beverage Company (Aspall Cyder Ltd.)



• Kirin Holdings Company, Limited



• Heineken N.V. (Heineken Holding N.V.)



• Constellation Brands, Inc.



• China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd.)



• Cervejaria Petropolis S/A



• Carlsberg Breweries A/S



• ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV



• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487689/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________