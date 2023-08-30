Recreation Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the recreation industry exhibits promising growth potential, with the global market size projected to reach $2,194.09 billion by 2027, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.



This upward trajectory is underpinned by the anticipation of consistent economic growth in both developed and developing nations.

As businesses navigate this evolving landscape, The Business Research Company (TBRC) offers comprehensive reports within the recreation industry that serve as invaluable resources. These reports provide intricate insights into market trends, competitive analyses, consumer behaviors, and emerging opportunities.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the recreation industry:

1. Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market Report 2023

The independent artists and performing arts companies market is projected to expand to $280.94 billion by 2027, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0%.

Performing arts companies are forming collaborations with military and veteran organizations, urban equity initiatives, and businesses to tackle societal challenges.

2. Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2023

Sports organizers are integrating virtual reality (VR) technology to enhance the spectator experience during sporting events. Virtual reality creates a sensory experience that replicates a physical presence in a fictional setting, incorporating visuals, sounds, and other sensations. Teams and clubs are exploring simulated and 360-degree environments to elevate the viewing experience for fans, enabling them to virtually explore the stadium or race track and watch matches from various perspectives.

3. Casino Management Systems Global Market Report 2023

Anticipated to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0%, the casino management systems market is predicted to reach a size of $14.02 billion by 2027.

The market's growth is set to be propelled by the escalating legalization of gambling activities and the concurrent increase in the number of gaming establishments.

4. Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2023

Foreseen to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%, the decorative lighting market is projected to expand to a size of $48.43 billion by 2027.

The market's advancement is foretold to be driven by the escalating trend of remodeling and renovation endeavors, which is expected to foster the growth of the decorative lighting sector.

5. Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2023

Predicted to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%, the home fragrance market is anticipated to expand to a size of $10.72 billion by 2027.

The market's expansion is projected to be driven by the surging desire for natural essential oils in home fragrance products. The adoption of natural essential oils is gaining traction as individuals increasingly prioritize their health and well-being, alongside a positive inclination toward aromatherapy.

6. Spa Global Market Report 2023

Anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, the spa market is projected to expand to a size of $95.56 billion by 2027.

The market's growth is foreseen to be driven by the swift pace of urbanization. Urbanization involves the migration of individuals from rural to urban environments, leading to higher human population concentrations within urban areas.

7. Sports Betting Global Market Report 2023

The integration of AI and blockchain into sports betting applications is emerging as a prominent trend within the sports betting services market. This trend involves the adoption of AI and blockchain technologies to enhance various aspects of sports betting applications. Notably, blockchain is being utilized to automate real-time data processing through smart contracts, thereby facilitating precise functions such as payment processing, bet confirmations, historical event analysis, monitoring, and event recording in sports betting applications. This combination of AI and blockchain aims to provide more efficient and secure services to users within the sports betting industry.

8. Social Casino Global Market Report 2023

Projected to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, the social casino market is anticipated to expand to a size of $10.10 billion by 2027.

The market's growth is set to be driven by the rising proliferation of smartphones. This surge in smartphone usage is expected to fuel the expansion of the social casino market in the foreseeable future.

9. Shooting And Gun Accessories Global Market Report 2023

An important trend gaining traction in the shooting and gun accessories market is product innovation within gun accessories. Prominent companies within this market are actively creating novel products, including lightweight rifles, compact-designed accessories, firearms, holographic sighting systems, tactical lasers, illuminators, thermal imaging equipment, and more. This drive for innovation serves as a means for these companies to not only maintain their standing in the market but also cater to evolving customer preferences and technological advancements.

10. Agritourism Global Market Report 2023

Foreseen to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, the agritourism market is projected to expand to a size of $73.22 billion by 2027.

The market's growth is propelled by the escalating efforts of governments to promote agritourism farms. These initiatives are playing a significant role in driving the expansion of the agritourism market.

11. Arcade Gaming Global Market Report 2023

Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5%, the arcade gaming market is projected to expand to a size of $13.63 billion by 2027.

The market's growth is set to be driven by the rising emphasis on physical activity. This growing focus on physical engagement is expected to fuel the expansion of the arcade gaming market in the coming years.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

