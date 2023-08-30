The Global Automotive HMI Market size is expected to reach $47.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive HMI Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type, By Display Size, By Technology, By Access Type, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487669/?utm_source=GNW

The research and implementation of novel transportation vehicles have significantly increased in countries like the US, India, and China, which view vehicle manufacture and production as a basis of economic development. For instance, the OICA estimates that 23,418,078 commercial vehicles and 61,598,650 vehicles were produced globally in 2022. In addition, in 2022, the number of vehicles produced in India, China and the United States were 4,439,039 units, 23,836,083 units, and 1,751,736, respectively. Over the past few decades, the automobile industry’s rise in developing nations has been fueled by governmental laws that integrate substantial levels of safety and high requirements for local content.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For example, In May, 2023, Valeo SA formed a partnership with Renault Group to develop the electrical and electronic architecture for the OEM’s next-generation vehicles. Additionally, In June, 2021, Valeo came into partnership with Navya to test its latest ADAS technologies and focuses on various components including ECUs, Cameras, sensors, and AI software.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Harman International Industries, Inc. is the forerunner in the Market. Companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Denso Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market. In June, 2022, Bosch SDS partnered with Rightware to combine HMI services and allow it to co-create solutions and help OEMs provide a competitive edge in the rapidly growing market.



Market Growth Factors



Growing incorporation of AI and ML technologies



The automobile industry’s need for Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs) is being fuelled by developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Numerous benefits are provided by these cutting-edge technologies, including improved driver safety, tailored driving experiences, and reduced risk of unanticipated failures. Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology integration is a prominent application of AI that boosts the need for the market. Drivers can interact with the HMI more naturally and have more secure and convenient driving experiences by improving the accuracy & interpretation of speech recognition technologies.



Rising innovations in autonomous mobility solutions



With the development of driverless vehicles, drivers’ responsibilities are shifting from direct control to passive observation. This change calls for creating sophisticated HMIs that engage drivers while successfully communicating information to them. To handle novel situations like emergency reactions and driver-vehicle transfer, HMI must develop. For instance, Waymo, a division of Alphabet Inc., has developed HMI technology that offers real-time route information and enables passengers to make modifications using voice commands. With the help of this interface, passengers in driverless vehicles can travel with confidence.



Market Restraining Factors



Advanced HMI technologies are expensive



Modern Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technologies, which offer improved safety, convenience, and customization, have sped up the vehicle industry’s progress. These state-of-the-art HMI technologies demand specialized manufacturing procedures, cutting-edge hardware, and updated software that could raise expenses. Costs for end users are increased due to significant investments made by Tier 1 corporations and component suppliers in developing and deploying cutting-edge HMI technology. The cost of these technologies is expected to decrease as the automobile industry develops, making them cheaper and more readily available for a larger spectrum of consumers.



Vehicle Type Outlook



Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. The urban population’s higher living standards, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization have all enhanced peoples’ spending ability. Over the past few years, there has also been a significant increase in demand for commercial vehicles. This came about due to the growing necessity for commercial cars in most developed nations due to local logistical requirements. As a result, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the projected period.



Display Size Outlook



On the basis of display size, the market is bifurcated into <5”, 5–10”, and >10”. In 2022, the 5-10" segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. The size of displays larger than 10 inches is expected to increase quickly. Numerous factors, such as the improved user experience offered by larger screens, the capacity to integrate cutting-edge functionalities and features, the contribution to design and aesthetics, the development of technology ensuring larger screens are more practical & affordable, and the competitive differentiation provided by larger screens, all contribute to this growth. As a result, the demand for large screen display sizes in the next years would be influenced by the expansion of high-end and mid-variant automobiles to boost status quotient and aesthetic appeal.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the market is classified into visual interface, acoustic interface, and others. The acoustic interface segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. The market is being stimulated by the leading industry players’ use of cutting-edge technology, such as acoustic technology. This technique helps lighten the stress on the visual & sensory components of the HMI system.



Access Type Outlook



On the basis of access type, the market is fragmented into standard HMI system, and multimodal HMI system. The multimodal HMI system witnessed the largest segment revenue share in the market in 2022. An interface with numerous user-interaction options is known as a multimodal automotive HMI. Vehicles with cutting-edge infotainment systems frequently have this kind of HMI. Touchscreen displays, gesture control, speech recognition, and other technologies are some examples of multimodal HMIs.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is segmented into voice recognition system, rotary controllers, gesture recognition, central display, instrument cluster display, steering mounted control system, head-up display, and multifunction switches. In 2022, the gesture recognition segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market. Systems for recognizing gestures in vehicles are common in multimedia, entertainment, and navigation-based automobile electronics. Additionally, during the forecasting period, the need for automotive gesture recognition systems is predicted to be driven by rising customer desire for application-driven technologies and increased awareness of driving safety & regulations in the automotive industry.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region covered a considerable revenue share in the market. The widespread adoption of connected automobile technologies as well as the rising interest in and use of autonomous vehicles will have a favorable impact on regional market development. In addition, the region’s need for HMI has grown significantly, helped by the introduction of many connected automobiles with cutting-edge technology platforms and intuitive interfaces.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.), Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Synaptics Incorporated, and Aptiv PLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automotive HMI Market



Partnerships, Collaboration and Agreements:



May-2023: Valeo SA formed a partnership with Renault Group, a French multinational automobile manufacturer, to develop the electrical and electronic architecture for the OEM’s next-generation vehicles.



Apr-2023: Continental AG entered into a partnership with Here Technologies, a location data and technology platform, to power all of Iveco’s commercial vehicles with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and fuel-saving functions.



Sep-2022: Continental Automotive Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Continental AG has signed an agreement with Go-Ahead and Nanyang Technological University to develop and improve the driving safety systems of Go-Ahead’s buses. Go-Ahead is a provider of passenger transportation services. The purpose of the partnership is to find out the root causes of risks through increasing descriptive analytics in predictive capabilities, next level, and building diagnostics.



Jun-2022: Bosch SDS partnered with Rightware, an automotive graphic software tools and services provider. The partnership would enable the company to combine HMI services and allow it to co-create solutions and help OEMs provide a competitive edge in the rapidly growing market.



Feb-2022: Valeo joined hands with Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV, an auto parts manufacturer. Through this collaboration, the company aimed to provide a state-of-the-art traveling experience to both drivers and passengers by integrating extensive technology experience with Samvardhana Motherson’s modules and polymer products.



Jun-2021: Valeo came into partnership with Navya, a France-based company operating in the automotive industry. The partnership enables Valeo to test its latest ADAS technologies and focuses on various components including ECUs, Cameras, sensors, and AI software.



Feb-2021: Visteon Corporation collaborated with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies. In this collaboration, the companies introduced an initiative to create intelligent cockpit solutions across conventional and electric vehicle applications. Visteon and ECARX are utilizing Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to work together to create these intelligent technologies and distribute research to market an integrated cockpit project for a wide range of vehicle platforms.



Product Launch and Product Expansions:



Sep-2022: Harman introduced Ready Care, a set of solutions including Cognitive Distraction, Stress-Free Routing, and Personalized Comfort to enhance safety and reduce driver stress.



Jan-2021: Samsung launched its next-generation Digital Cockpit for connected cars. Digital Cockpit 2021 powered by Harman’s automotive technology comes with various screens inside and outside the car. It also features improved safety, 5G connectivity, and a comfortable customer experience.



Acquisitions and Merger:



Apr-2022: Bosch took over Five, an automated driving startup. The acquisition would strengthen the agile project structure of the company for the development of self-driving cars. Five would be a part of the Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division.



Mar-2022: Bosch took over Atlatec, a 3D map manufacturing company that helps in automated driving. The acquisition will increase Bosch’s proficiency in digital maps and make the company a full-service provider for automated driving.



Feb-2021: Harman International took over Savari, developer of advanced wireless sensor hardware and software technologies. This acquisition aimed to expand Harman’s connected car portfolio through Savari’s specialization in the development of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions, which leverage 5G & multi-access edge computing (MEC) tech.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Cars



• Commercial Vehicles



By Display Size



• 5-10"



• <5"



• >10"



By Technology



• Visual Interface



• Acoustic Interface



• Others



By Access Type



• Multimodal HMI System



• Standard HMI System



By Product



• Central Displays



• Instrument Cluster Displays



• Gesture Recognition



• Malfunction Switches



• Voice Recognition System



• Steering Mounted Control System



• Head Up Displays



• Rotary Controllers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.)



• Continental AG



• Denso Corporation



• Panasonic Holdings Corporation



• Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



• Visteon Corporation



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Valeo SA



• Synaptics Incorporated



• Aptiv PLC



