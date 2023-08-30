Verizon brings the Digital Ready experience to the Los Angeles Small Business Expo

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will showcase its resources for small business owners at the Small Business Expo, an all-day experience for small business owners to network and attend live educational events designed to help them increase revenue and scale their business, in Los Angeles, California on September 6, 2023, at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank.



At Verizon booth #109, Small Business Expo attendees will have the opportunity to explore Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , a free online resource designed to give small businesses the training and tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy, and receive a free tech check to help identify if their current solutions meet the needs of their business. Additionally, Verizon will host a workshop where small business owners can learn how to acquire, retain and engage customers while expanding their growth marketing strategies to boost revenue sustainably and strategically. To learn more about the event and to register, visit The Small Business Expo: Los Angeles .

“At Verizon, we are committed to ensuring that small businesses get digital-ready by providing them with training and resources to help them thrive and grow their business,” said Carrie Hughes, Director of Social Innovation at Verizon. “The Small Business Expo in Los Angeles is an opportunity to bring these resources to life and engage with the small business owners that make the city of Los Angeles unique and special.”

Launched in 2021, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready provides users access to personalized learning through over 40+ courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives such as grant funding. In partnership with LISC and Next Street, the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal was created with and for small businesses. Spanish language course offerings, expert coaching, and community events are also available. Since its launch, over 4,000 Los Angeles-based small businesses have registered and engaged with the platform.

“Digital Ready - and the associated small business grant funded by Verizon - has allowed me to invest in paid social media marketing initiatives, which have taken my business to the next level with new customers,” said Joe Alvarez, founder of commercial cleaning service iCare Clean, which serves the Los Angeles area. “As a business that mostly relies on leads from the entertainment industry, I am grateful that amidst uncertain times with the ongoing strikes, I’ve been able to rely on my learnings from the platform to pivot my social media marketing efforts and attract clients in new industries.”

This initiative is part of Verizon’s goal to support 1M small businesses by 2030 with the resources to thrive in the digital economy, as part of its responsible business plan: Citizen Verizon. Visit CitizenVerizon.com to learn more about the company’s responsible business efforts.

