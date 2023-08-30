Weichert’s 23rd Annual Charity Outing Raises $150,000 for the American Cancer Society

Morris Plains, NJ, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Weichert Family of Companies successfully raised $150,000 during its 23rd Annual Charity Outing to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research. Proceeds from the event bring the grand total that Weichert has raised for the ACS and breast cancer research to a remarkable $2.037 million since the annual fundraiser began in 2001. In addition, the Jacelyn Botti Emeritus Award was introduced to honor the foundation of the event.

“Once again, Weichert friends, family, colleagues and sponsors banded together to support the fight against breast cancer,” said charity committee Chairperson Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services for Weichert, Realtors. “We are thankful to the many volunteers, sponsors and individuals who donated their time, effort and funds to help make this another successful event. We are especially excited to have reached a remarkable milestone – more than $2 million cumulatively raised and donated to the ACS since the Charity Outing began.”

Held at the picturesque Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, NJ, this year’s outing hosted more than 200 golfers, as well as dozens of attendees who enjoyed a Member for the Day, paint-and-sip, or golf clinic packages. All participants enjoyed a buffet luncheon and three-hour cocktail reception with silent auction items and raffle drawings, which included a grand prize of a 75” LCD TV donated by Executive Movers Service and Risk Strategies/UNIRISC Inc. The emcee for the event was radio personality Bill Spadea, a former Weichert sales associate and the top morning drive talk show host in New Jersey on NJ 101.5 FM.

A powerful highlight of the Charity Outing was special guest speaker and breast cancer survivor Donna Allen, a sales associate with Weichert, Realtors’ Franklin Lakes, NJ, office, who shared her personal story. Allen was presented the inaugural Jacelyn Botti Emeritus Award by Jacelyn “Jace” Botti, a former president of Residential Sales at Weichert and founder of the event.

“In her position at Weichert, Jacé often encountered breast cancer survivors. She started Weichert’s Annual Golf Outing (now called the Charity Outing to reflect expanded activities) to support medical research for treatment and early detection of the disease, with the hope of soon finding a cure,” McDonald explained. “This award honors Jace’s legacy at Weichert, as well as Donna’s brave journey.”

The Annual Charity Outing is the embodiment of Weichert’s charitable culture and a companywide effort. Numerous Weichert sales offices across the Northeast held supporting events throughout the summer, while more than 70 organizations supported the fundraiser through various forms of sponsorship.

Top sponsors included Ace Relocation Systems Inc.; AMJ Campbell; Arch Mortgage Insurance; Armstrong Moving; Bayview Loan Servicing; Beltmann Relocation Group; Celebrity Motor Car Co.; Centric Benefits Consulting; Chubb Insurance Co.; Collins Brothers Moving Corp.; Cumberland Mutual Insurance Co.; Customers Bank; Essent Guaranty; Executive Movers Services and Risk Strategies Co./UNIRISC Inc.; Fidelity National Title Insurance Co.; Foremost Insurance Group; Hanover Insurance Group; Henricksen; Joyce Van Lines; Mark Mullen, Esq.; Mercedes-Benz of Morristown; Paul Miller Auto Group; Peckar & Abramson, P.C.; Plymouth Rock Assurance; PURE Insurance; Radian; Reindeer Auto Relocation; Safeco Insurance; South Street Securities; and Travelers.

Those who would still like to help support breast cancer research may send donations payable to the American Cancer Society to Weichert, Realtors, 1625 Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, Attn: Laura Metro ‒ Weichert Charity Outing. Donations can also be made through Weichert’s Charity Outing page.

The 24th Annual Charity Outing will be held August 15, 2024.

