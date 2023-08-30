Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 5, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTAI) securities between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your BioXcel investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/BioXcel-Therapeutics-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 15, 2021, the Company announced that it had initiated a program to evaluate BXCL501 for the treatment of acute agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The Company announced that the program consisted of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies: TRANQUILITY II and TRANQUILITY III. The studies were purportedly designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BXCL501 in adults 65 years and older across the range of illness including mild, moderate, and severe dementia in assisted living or residential facilities and nursing homes.

However, on June 29, 2023, before the market opened, BioXcel disclosed that its principal investigator for the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY II clinical trial had failed to “adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board” for some subjects and failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The Company further disclosed that the same principal investigator “may have fabricated” email correspondence purporting to demonstrate that the investigator timely submitted to the Company’s pharmacovigilance safety vendor a report of a serious adverse event (“SAE”) and purporting to show that the vendor had confirmed receipt. BioXcel further disclosed that the fabricated email correspondence was provided to the FDA during an on-site inspection in December 2022. The Company further disclosed that it was in the process of conducting an investigation into protocol adherence and data integrity at the principal investigator’s trial site and was in the process of retaining an independent third party to audit the data collected at the site. The Company also disclosed that the foregoing “may impact the timing of the Company’s development plans for, and prospects for regulatory approval of, BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease.”

On this news, BioXcel’s stock price fell $11.28 per share, or 63.8%, to close at $6.39 per share on June 29, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) that the Company’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) that the Company’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BioXcel securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 5, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com