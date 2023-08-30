Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Size is Set for 6.6% CAGR, Aiming at $19.01 Billion by 2030

New York, NY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market By Type (Off-Pump, Minimally Invasive Direct, And On-Pump), By Procedure (Single CABG Surgery, Double CABG Surgery, And Triple CABG Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Cardiology Centers, ASCs, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.61 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 19.01 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Coronary Artery Bypass Graft? How big is the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Industry?

Report Overview:

The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft market size was worth around USD 10.61 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 19.01 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.6% between 2023 and 2030.

A coronary artery bypass graft, often known as CABG, is a surgical operation that is used to treat coronary artery disease (CAD). CAD is a condition in which the blood arteries that supply the heart with oxygen-rich blood become blocked or restricted. The market for coronary artery bypass grafts (CABG) has a substantial influence on the healthcare sector as well as the economy as a whole. The CABG business is benefiting significantly from the rapid development of relevant technologies. The expansion of the industry has been aided by developments in technology such as less invasive treatments, robotic-assisted surgeries, and imaging systems. These advancements have shortened the amount of time needed for patients to recuperate and boosted the success rate of CABG treatments. On the other hand, CABG procedures are notoriously difficult and frequently call for the utilisation of specialised hardware, highly trained medical personnel, and post-operative care.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/coronary-artery-bypass-graft-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 232+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market: Growth Factors

A growing number of people suffering from cardiovascular ailments

The increased incidence of cardiovascular disorders, more notably coronary artery disease (CAD), is one of the most important factors driving growth in the CABG industry. Worldwide, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death. It is accountable for a tremendous load on healthcare systems around the world, as it affects millions of people all over the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are responsible for the deaths of around 18 million people annually, which accounts for 31% of all fatalities worldwide. Factors such as an unhealthy diet, a sedentary lifestyle, a high prevalence of obesity, and smoking have all contributed to greater rates of coronary artery disease in certain regions, such as Europe and North America. In addition, the occurrence of the disease has been growing in a number of Asian countries, including China and India. because of the continued trend towards urbanisation and the acceptance of western ways of living. CABG is a common surgical treatment that is used to treat severe cases of coronary artery disease (CAD), which is a primary cause of mortality and morbidity around the world. It is anticipated that the need for CABG treatments would increase as the prevalence of CAD continues to rise, which will contribute to the expansion of the global market for coronary artery bypass grafts.

The increasing burden that comes with surgical risks

The coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) operation is an invasive form of surgery that requires opening the chest and temporarily stopping the heart. As is the case with any surgical procedure, there is always the possibility of complications arising from the utilisation of cardiopulmonary bypass, as well as bleeding, infection, and unpleasant reactions to the anaesthesia. These dangers provide a greater threat to people who already have many medical conditions or who are elderly. In addition, coronary artery bypass graft surgery calls for highly trained cardiac surgical teams as well as modern healthcare facilities that are outfitted with the essential infrastructure and apparatus. This, in turn, would further impede the development of the entire coronary artery bypass graft market to some degree.

The development of emerging technologies in conjunction with an increase in expenditures made by important players

The recent technological advances that have been made in surgical procedures are providing enough potential for the companies who are active in the coronary artery bypass graft market. The use of techniques that require only a small amount of surgical incision is a relatively new development in the field of coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery. It is widely acknowledged that there has been a substantial improvement in the safety and effectiveness of CABG procedures as a result of technological developments. Better patient outcomes, shorter lengths of hospital stays, and more expedient recovery times are all made possible by the use of minimally invasive procedures, robot-assisted operations, enhanced graft materials, and imaging modalities. As a result of these improvements, medical professionals now have the ability to give patients with state-of-the-art CABG operations and to entice patients who are looking for sophisticated treatment choices.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/coronary-artery-bypass-graft-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.61 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 19.01 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo Corporation, Guidant Group, Vitalitec International Inc., MAQUET Holding B.V., Novadaq Technologies Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Genesee Biomedical Inc., Sorin Group, and others. Key Segment By Type, By Procedure, By End User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for coronary artery bypass grafts is broken down into distinct submarkets according to kind, operation, end-user, and geographic location.

Off-pump, Minimally Invasive Direct, and On-pump are the three sub-segments that make up the global market when broken down by type. Among them, the off-pump sector accounted for more than half of the total revenue in 2022 and held the majority share of the market overall. In addition, it held the majority share of the market in 2022. The expansion of this market segment has been encouraged to a significant degree by the associated benefits, which include shorter hospital stays, smaller incisions, and quicker recoveries.

The global market for coronary artery bypass grafts can be broken down into three different sub-sectors: Single CABG Surgery, Double CABG Surgery, and Triple CABG Surgery, depending on the method. Among them, the single CABG operation category recorded the lion's share of revenue at more than 30 percent, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 9 percent during the study period. It is important to highlight that the success of the CABG procedure is heavily reliant on the presence of one or more occluded heart arteries. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Triple CABG Surgery category will rise at the highest growth rate throughout the course of the study period.

When broken down by end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare facilities such as hospitals, cardiology centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and others. The hospital sector was the one that brought in the most revenue for the company in 2022, accounting for the largest share of total sales.

The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Off-pump

On-pump

Minimally Invasive Direct

By Procedure

Single CABG Surgery

Double CABG Surgery

Triple CABG Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiology Centers

ASCs

Others

Browse the full “Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market By Type (Off-Pump, Minimally Invasive Direct, And On-Pump), By Procedure (Single CABG Surgery, Double CABG Surgery, And Triple CABG Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Cardiology Centers, ASCs, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coronary-artery-bypass-graft-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft market include -

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo Corporation

Guidant Group

Vitalitec International Inc.

MAQUET Holding B.V.

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Genesee Biomedical Inc.

Sorin Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft market size was valued at around US$ 10.61 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 19.01 billion by 2030.

CABG procedures can significantly improve patients' quality of life by relieving symptoms and preventing cardiac events. CABG procedures are often sought after by patients globally, leading to the emergence of medical tourism.

Based on the type, the Off-pump segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the ASCs segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with advancements in technologies in surgical devices and equipment will support the segment growth.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growing product demand, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, and the growing number of key players support regional growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/coronary-artery-bypass-graft-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Industry?

What segments does the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Procedure, By End User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7488

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft market share is dominated by North America. The North American market is projected to experience a steady CAGR over the years. The North American CABG market is competitive, with various medical device companies and healthcare providers offering CABG procedures and related products. Prominent companies in the market include Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, and LivaNova, among others.

On the other side, advancements in surgical techniques and imaging technologies have improved the safety & efficacy of CABG procedures which would, in turn, act as an important driving factor for the Asia Pacific market growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Recently in August 2022, Medtronic announced the completion of its acquisition of Affera, Inc. Affera company is a medical technology company dedicated to delivering unrivaled innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing cardiac arrhythmia market. This collaboration is aimed at increasing the cardiovascular product portfolio of the company.

Grand Pharmaceutical Group of China announced its investment of EUR 15 million in Xeltis in August 2022. Headquarters in the Netherlands, this company is a renowned medical device firm. Grand Pharmaceutical has created a polymer-based restorative device for cardiovascular treatment.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/coronary-artery-bypass-graft-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Europe Blanket Aerogel Market is expected to reach from $12.2 billion in 2022 to $25.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 9.3% | Innovative Applications, Trends and Developments, Key Players and Business Strategies Report by Zion Market Research:: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europe-blanket-aerogel-market-is-expected-to-reach-from-12-2-billion-in-2022-to-25-2-billion-by-2030--growing-at-a-cagr-of-around-9-3--innovative-applications-trends-and-developments-key-players-and-business-strategies-repor-301780951.html

Economy Comes to the Car Subscription Market - An In-Depth Look States That Industry Size to Reach 99.4 Billion At a 35.3% of CAGR Report by Zion Market Research:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/economy-comes-to-the-car-subscription-market---an-in-depth-look-states-that-industry-size-to-reach-99-4-billion-at-a-35-3-of-cagr-report-by-zion-market-research-301783571.html

Global Clinical Trials Market Size Projected to Grow $85 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 5.93% | Transforming Healthcare:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-trials-market-size-projected-to-grow-85-billion-by-2030-with-a-cagr-of-5-93--transforming-healthcare-301814662.html

Revolutionizing Education: Global Smart Education & Learning Market Size Set to Cross $985 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.6%:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionizing-education-global-smart-education--learning-market-size-set-to-cross-985-billion-by-2030-with-a-cagr-of-22-6-301814677.html

USD 20 Billion Growth in Global Structural Heart Devices Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities:: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usd-20-billion-growth-in-global-structural-heart-devices-market-size---industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-301818263.html

USD 22.9 Billion Growth in Global Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-22-9-billion-growth-in-global-substance-drug-abuse-treatment-market-size---industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-301818274.html

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Size Is Predicted to Grow to $2.736 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 6.95%:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drain-cleaning-equipment-market-size-is-predicted-to-grow-to-2-736-billion-by-2030-with-a-cagr-of-6-95-301822227.html

LED Display Market Growth Predicted to Reach $23.3 Billion, Increasing Size at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030 | Global Opportunities and Threats, Emerging Technologies and Innovations, Trends and Forecasts, A SWOT Analysis Report:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-display-market-growth-predicted-to-reach-23-3-billion-increasing-size-at-a-cagr-of-7-5-from-2023-to-2030--global-opportunities-and-threats-emerging-technologies-and-innovations-trends-and-forecasts-a-swot-analysis-repor-301823268.html

Growing Demand for Orthotic Devices Propels the Global Market towards $30.3 Billion by 2030, with an Impressive CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030:: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growing-demand-for-orthotic-devices-propels-the-global-market-towards-30-3-billion-by-2030--with-an-impressive-cagr-of-11-1-from-2023-to-2030--301826137.html

Global Tampon Market Size is Examining the CAGR of 10.1% to Grow From $12.0 Billion to $25.10 Billion by 2030 | Revolutionizing Feminine Hygiene:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tampon-market-size-is-examining-the-cagr-of-10-1-to-grow-from-12-0-billion-to-25-10-billion-by-2030--revolutionizing-feminine-hygiene-301834738.html

Global Commercial Robotics Market Size is Unveiling the Projected CAGR of 11.52% to Reach USD 40.59 Billion by 2030.:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-robotics-market-size-is-unveiling-the-projected-cagr-of-11-52-to-reach-usd-40-59-billion-by-2030--301834673.html

Smart Advertising's Incredible Growth: Global Market Size Up From $512 Billion in 2022 to $1.87 Trillion by 2030:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-advertisings-incredible-growth-global-market-size-up-from-512-billion-in-2022-to-1-87-trillion-by-2030--301835616.html

Sizing up the Global Refrigerated Glass Door Market Sector From 2023 to 2030, to Reach USD 23.43 Billion by 2030 With 9.49% of CAGR:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sizing-up-the-global-refrigerated-glass-door-market-sector-from-2023-to-2030--to-reach-usd-23-43-billion-by-2030-with-9-49-of-cagr-301835622.html

Exploring the Lucrative Snow Sports Apparel Market Size Growing From $10.1 Billion in 2022 to $21.01 Billion by 2030, At 11.1% of CAGR | Investment Opportunities, Industry Analysis, and Revenue Forecast:: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exploring-the-lucrative-snow-sports-apparel-market-size-growing-from-10-1-billion-in-2022-to-21-01-billion-by-2030--at-11-1-of-cagr--investment-opportunities-industry-analysis-and-revenue-forecast-301836541.html

Predicted CAGR of 16.22% Drives Global Operational Analytics Market Size to USD 30.65 Billion by 2030:: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predicted-cagr-of-16-22-drives-global-operational-analytics-market-size-to-usd-30-65-billion-by-2030--301836588.html

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?