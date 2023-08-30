Dealer Alchemist: An Inc. 5000 Honoree for the Second Consecutive Year

LONE TREE, Colo., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist, a digital advertising agency specializing in the automotive industry, is proud to announce its recognition as an Inc. 5000 Honoree for the second year in a row. With an impressive ranking of No. 1055 in 2023, the company has demonstrated a remarkable 560% growth over the past three years.



Founded by Shean Kirin, Dealer Alchemist has quickly become a leader in the automotive advertising sector, delivering industry-leading performance for dealers while significantly reducing their overall cost. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have enabled it to stand out in a competitive market.

A Remarkable Achievement

The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. To qualify, companies must meet stringent criteria, including being U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000, and for 2022, it is $2 million.

Dealer Alchemist's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to its dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. The company's growth rate, calculated to four decimal places, reflects its success in a rapidly evolving industry.

A Commitment to the Automotive Industry

Dealer Alchemist's specialization in the automotive industry sets it apart from other digital advertising agencies. By focusing on the unique needs and challenges of automotive dealers, the company has developed tailored solutions that drive results.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc.5000 for the second consecutive year," said Shean Kirin, Founder of Dealer Alchemist. "Our team's hard work, creativity, and dedication to our clients have made this achievement possible. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to the automotive industry."

For more information on Dealer Alchemist and their approach to advertising and digital marketing strategies, please visit www.dealeralchemist.com

About Dealer Alchemist:

Dealer Alchemist is an advertising and digital marketing agency that brings together over seven decades of collective experience in auto retailing and marketing. Our core values at Dealer Alchemist are centered around fostering customer loyalty, while our cutting-edge technology fuels our mission. From the beginning stages to full implementation, we align our efforts with our client's goals to boost sales conversion and build trust through transparent practices. Leveraging our hands-on experience in the dealership industry, we recognize the significance of precise measurement and the essential value of every investment made.

Media Contact:

Melissa Maxey

Maxamy

melissa@maxamy.co