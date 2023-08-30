The Global Audio Amplifier Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audio Amplifier Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Class, By Channel, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487639/?utm_source=GNW

The development of in-vehicle infotainment has been significantly aided by the incorporation of smart technologies, including connected car technology, Internet of Things connectivity, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, as a comprehensive set of cutting-edge features that are built into cars to offer entertainment, information, connectivity, and communication services.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In August, 2021, NXP Semiconductors N.V. acquired Retune DSP, to strengthen NXP’s capability in delivering performance-rich voice control solutions to its customers. Additionally, In August, 2021, Analog Devices, Inc. took over Maxim Integrated Products Incorporated, to enhance Analog Device’s share in the semiconductor market.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; QUALCOMM Incorporated is the forerunner in the Market. In May, 2023, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Autotalks. The acquisition adds Autotalk’s V2X portfolio to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio. Companies such as STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



The growing use of smart devices is driving the market



Customers with connected home gadgets can voice-order via smart speakers. As a result, the most important and typical electronics in smart homes are speaker systems, which serve as their central hub. The built-in smart home hub makes it simple to connect to smart devices and carry out tasks like changing the lighting, streaming music, and doing internet searches. In order to experience 3-D audio, newly launched gadgets include Dolby Atmos. The market is predicted to develop as a result of the increasing popularity of consumer electronics and smart devices.



Demand for high-quality audio output is growing



Increased demand for high-quality music, particularly among audiophiles, is one of the main factors propelling the expansion of high-definition audio products. The worldwide demand for high-definition audio products has also grown due to the increasing demand for high-quality wireless audio technologies and gadgets. The local industry, the commercial sector, and niche industries like security services and military departments are some places where such high-quality wireless audio devices are needed. The market will expand because of the rising demand for high-quality audio, influenced by changes in media consumption habits and increased accessibility to audio equipment.



Market Restraining Factors



Market’s expansion is constrained by noise pollution caused by amplifiers



Amplifiers can enhance both the desired signal and any input noise. The signal-to-noise ratio will suffer due to this noise, which may be interference from the outside world or thermal noise from the amplifier’s internal components. While amplifying, an amplifier only makes the input signal stronger, regardless of the presence of information or noise. Due to their propensity to introduce hum from unexpected temperature changes or stray magnetic and electric fields, amplifiers are the source of this noise or other disturbance. The output of a receiver system is affected by noise, which also affects its sensitivity. This may result in negatively impacting the perception of user. Thus, the market will slow down due to noise interference from amplifiers.



Class Outlook



Based on class, the market is fragmented into type A, type B, type AB, type D, and others. In 2022, the type D segment registered the highest revenue share in the market. Concerns regarding power consumption are brought up by the prevalence of portable mobile audio equipment, such as cell phones, MP3 players, and small docking stations. Less electricity must be used to ensure that batteries last as long as possible.



Channel Outlook



By channel, the market is categorised into mono, 2-channel, 4-channel, and others. The mono channel segment procured a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. A single microphone and a single loudspeaker are widely used for monophonic sound recording. One signal path is combined and transmitted for both headphones and several loudspeakers. No loudness, arrival time, or phase information is present in the signal to replicate or approximatively represent directional indicators.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end use device, the market is segmented into smartphones, television sets, desktops and laptops, automotive infotainment systems, tablets, home audio systems, and professional audio systems. The home audio systems segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Because they generate less heat and have longer battery life, class D amplifiers are used more frequently in portable devices like smart speakers, soundbars, and headphones in home audio systems.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region led the market by generating highest revenue share in the market. The rising disposable income of consumers in the region, rising consumer electronics device adoption, booming infrastructure, and rising technological advancement are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific market is expanding due to increased consumer electronics and automotive investments. The consumption of these amplifiers by automotive players in this region is also attributed to the growth of the market in APAC.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Yamaha Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Cirrus Logic, Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V. and QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.).



Recent Strategies deployed in Audio Amplifier Market



Mergers & Acquisition:



May-2023: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Autotalks, a vehicle communication solutions provider based in Israel. The acquisition adds Autotalk’s V2X portfolio to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio.



Aug-2021: NXP Semiconductors N.V. acquired Retune DSP, a Digital Signal Processing (DSP) software provider based in Denmark. The acquisition strengthens NXP’s capability in delivering performance-rich voice control solutions to its customers.



Aug-2021: Analog Devices, Inc. took over Maxim Integrated Products Incorporated, a mixed IC manufacturer. The acquisition enhances Analog Device’s share in the semiconductor market.



Jul-2021: Cirrus Logic, Inc. announced the acquisition of Lion Semiconductor, a semiconductor supplier based in the United States. The acquisition aids the company in strengthening its mixed-signal offerings.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2023: Infineon Technologies AG introduced XENSIV MEMS silicon-composed microphones. The microphone has a very low-frequency roll-off, 130 dBSPL acoustic overload point, and 68dB(A) signal-to-noise ratio.



Jan-2023: Yamaha Corporation announced the launch of the R-N2000A Network Receiver. The R-N2000A features Yamaha’s revered analog Hi-Fi sound performance. Additionally, the receiver has Yamaha MusicCast streaming services and a 5000 Series-inspired design.



Nov-2021: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a new generation semiconductor for application in mobile devices. Key features of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 include 5G-Connnectivity, Snapdragon Sight-powered camera compatibility, and Snapdragon Sound technology.



Mar-2021: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. released Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, a technology solution used for enhancing audio connectivity for a better gaming experience. The technology features Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec and leverages the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio technology.



Jan-2021: Yamaha Corporation unveiled the RX-V line of AV receivers. The RX-V line features HD LCD and touch-sensitive jog dial buttons. The receivers have compatibility with HDMI 2.1, 8K, and HDR10+.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Mar-2023: Yamaha Corporation signed a partnership with Yealink, a communication equipment manufacturer based in China, to develop solutions for high-quality Video and Audio in meeting spaces. The partnership features integration of the offerings of the two companies that would facilitate high-quality audio and video experiences for the users.



Jan-2023: Infineon Technologies AG partnered with NuCurrent, a wireless power system specialist, to develop solutions for Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. The partnership would enable the two companies to develop flexible and convenient solutions for property management.



Jul-2022: Infineon Technologies AG came into partnership with Delta Electronics, Inc., an electronics manufacturing company based in Taiwan, to develop convenient solutions for end customers. The partnership would allow the two companies to gain an edge in the gaming and server market.



Jan-2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. signed a partnership with SoundHound Inc., a voice-based AI solutions provider, to integrate its Snapdragon platform with SoundHound’s voice AI technology. The combined portfolio of the two companies would provide the customers with new experiences and voice-customization facilities.



Jun-2021: Analog Devices, Inc. partnered with Dirac, a digital audio solutions provider, to integrate its automotive processors with Dirac’s audio systems. The partnership would enable the two companies to create a powerful automotive audio offering.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Class



• Type D



• Type AB



• Type A



• Type B



• Others



By Channel



• 2-Channel



• 4-Channel



• Mono



• Others



By End Use



• Smartphone



• Desktops & Laptops



• TV Sets



• Automotive Infotainment Systems



• Tablets



• Home Audio Systems



• Professional Audio Systems



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Yamaha Corporation



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Cirrus Logic, Inc.



• JVCKENWOOD Corporation



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• ON Semiconductor Corporation



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)



