Lynch Carpenter Investigates Milan Eye Center Data Breach for Thousands of Victims

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milan Eye Center recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack between May 18, 2020 to July 23, 2020, that impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ full names, dates of birth, telephone numbers, insurance coverage information, social security numbers, location where services were provided, dates of service, and health statuses.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Milan Eye Center related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient or member that received services from Milan Eye Center on or before July 23, 2020, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Milan Eye Center that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.