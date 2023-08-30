Paris, August 30th 2023, 6.30 PM CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet in Gabon: rail freight resumes this evening and mining resumes tomorrow morning

In accordance with the Group's procedures to ensure the safety of its personnel and the integrity of its facilities, Eramet decided this morning to temporarily suspend locally all its manganese mining, rail transport and shipping activities as a precautionary measure.

In view of the information available this evening on today’s events in Gabon, the Group has decided to immediately restart rail transport activity and to resume mining operations as of tomorrow morning, Thursday 31 August. Passenger train movements will remain suspended until further notice.

The Group is continuing to monitor the situation in Gabon closely and will keep the markets informed. In total, production at the Moanda mine will have been halted for 24 hours and rail transport for 18 hours.

Through its subsidiaries Comilog and Setrag, Eramet employs more than 8,700 people (employees and subcontractors) in Gabon.

