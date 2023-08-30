Kinwell Medical Group Names Dr. Mack Hinson as New President

Seattle, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinwell Medical Group today announced Dr. Mack Hinson as the company’s new president beginning on Sept. 5.

A veteran with the United States Army, Hinson interned and completed his residency at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Lakewood, Wash. He had a fellowship in neonatal-perinatal medicine at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and later served as a medical director of neonatology in Seattle. Most recently he led Pediatrix Medical Group, a network of 4,000 clinicians that provides high-risk maternal and pediatric specialty services across 41 states.

“Dr. Hinson has worn almost every hat in healthcare, tending to patients, operations, finance and clinician recruitment,” said Dr. Mia Wise, Chief Medical Officer for Kinwell. “He has a passion for people and creating an environment where everyone can thrive. He is uniquely qualified to help Kinwell fully realize its potential.”

As president, Hinson will advance Kinwell’s mission to elevate the primary care experience and build strong relationships between patients and their care teams.

“As a physician, my focus has always been on improving healthcare outcomes for my patients. This commitment has never wavered, even as I moved into executive leadership roles,” Hinson said. “Joining Kinwell is the perfect next step for me, as we share the same goal I’ve had since I started medical school – deliver exceptional healthcare for our patients.”

Hinson will replace Wise, who has held the role of interim president, and she’ll return to her primary role as Kinwell’s chief medical officer. Kinwell operates primary clinics around Washington state that exclusively serve patients who receive their health coverage through Premera Blue Cross or LifeWise Health Plan of Washington.

About Kinwell

Launched in 2021, Kinwell Medical Group is an exclusive primary care option for those insured by Premera Blue Cross, Premera Blue Cross HMO, Premera Blue Cross Medicare plans, LifeWise Health Plan of Washington, and BlueCard holders. We are elevating the primary care experience with more time, less complexity, and a better relationship between each patient and their healthcare team. Kinwell embraces a whole-health approach to primary care that includes nutrition, fitness, and behavioral health. We are also dedicated to building great places to work, where diverse ideas and cultures focus on the common goal of nurturing patient health. For more information, visit www.kinwellhealth.com.

Attachment