Toll Brothers Model Home Opens in Regency at Cranbury Luxury 55+ Community

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Regency at Cranbury, a new single-family 55+ community of luxury homes in historic Cranbury, New Jersey.

The highly anticipated Elmsleigh Modern Farmhouse model home features innovative architecture complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and modern transitional design. Toll Brothers architecture is unmatched in the area, with homes in Regency at Cranbury featuring open-concept single-story or two-story floor plans ranging from 2,000 to 3,200+ square feet and 2 to 4 bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy well-appointed gourmet kitchens, luxury living-level primary bedroom suites, private home offices, versatile loft spaces, enviable outdoor living spaces, and much more.





“Our Regency at Cranbury community offers low-maintenance, resort-style living in a prime location,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “The newly opened model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking to create just the right space for their everyday life and entertaining needs.”

Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle within the community and the surrounding Princeton Junction area. The community will feature an outdoor pool and spa, plus bocce, tennis, and pickleball courts, in addition to a fitness center and plenty of places to gather with family and friends.

Situated only 10 miles from downtown Princeton and 9 miles from the New Jersey Turnpike, Regency at Cranbury allows for easy access to luxury shopping and dining opportunities, the beautiful New Jersey beaches, as well as major highways.

Regency at Cranbury home buyers will also experience the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older. Home prices at Regency at Cranbury start in the low $800,000s.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to visit Regency at Cranbury and tour the new Toll Brothers model home, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ffd733-d6d9-4203-a90c-fcc30dd2e180

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faafbabd-cb15-41a0-b542-b4f5e7a0abd5

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)