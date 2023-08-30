Lynch Carpenter, LLP Investigates Claims in PurFoods, LLC Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PurFoods, LLC d/b/a Mom’s Meals recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack between January 16, 2023 and February 22, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security Numbers, driver’s license/state identification numbers, financial count and/or payment card information, medical information, health information, and dates of birth.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against PurFoods, LLC related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from PurFoods, LLC, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from PurFoods, LLC that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.