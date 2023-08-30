New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adult Myopia Market to Register Incremental Growth by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies Working in the Market - ORA, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos, Santen, Cloudbreak, Nevakar, Eyenovia

The dynamics of the adult myopia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight's Adult Myopia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, adult myopia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Adult Myopia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the adult myopia market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2022, the total incident cases of Adult Myopia were found to be ~38,000 in the 7MM. The most number of Adult Myopia cases were found in Japan followed by the US.

in the 7MM. The most number of Adult Myopia cases were found in Japan followed by the US. Globally leading adult myopia companies such as ORA, Inc., LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, Glaukos Corporation, Vyluma, Inc., Sydnexis, Inc., Ocumension limited, Santen Pharmaceutical, Cloudbreak therapeutics, Nevakar, Inc., Eyenovia, Stuart Therapeutics, Cellix Bio, JeniVision, Zhaoke Ophthalmology, and others are developing novel adult myopia drugs that can be available in the adult myopia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel adult myopia drugs that can be available in the adult myopia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for adult myopia treatment include OT-101, Aceclidine+Brimonidine combination ophthalmic solution, Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream, and others.

Adult Myopia Overview

Adult myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, is a refractive error of the eye that causes distant objects to appear blurry while close objects can be seen clearly. Unlike childhood myopia, which often stabilizes as a person reaches adulthood, adult myopia can develop or progress later in life due to various factors. Several factors contribute to the development of adult myopia. Genetics plays a significant role, as having one or both parents with myopia increases the likelihood of its occurrence.

The symptoms of adult myopia are similar to those of myopia that develop during childhood. Common signs include difficulty seeing distant objects clearly, squinting to read signs or watch television, eyestrain, headaches, and the need to squint or partially close the eyelids to see clearly. Adults with myopia may find it challenging to drive, particularly at night, and may experience visual fatigue during activities that require focusing on distant objects for prolonged periods. A comprehensive eye examination by an optometrist or ophthalmologist is crucial for diagnosing adult myopia. The examination may include visual acuity tests, where the patient reads letters from a chart at various distances, and a refraction test to determine the exact prescription for corrective lenses.





Adult Myopia Epidemiology Segmentation

The adult myopia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current adult myopia patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The adult myopia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Population of Adult Myopia

Prevalence of Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization

Adult Myopia Treatment Market

In recent years, the adult myopia treatment landscape has expanded with innovative approaches that go beyond conventional methods. One such approach is the use of prescription eye drops containing atropine or other medications that help relax the eye’s focusing mechanism and slow down myopia progression. These drops are gaining attention for their potential to effectively control the worsening of nearsightedness in adults.

Specialized contact lenses, known as multifocal or dual-focus contact lenses, have emerged as a promising option for managing adult myopia. These lenses provide different zones for near and distant vision, which can help reduce strain on the eyes and potentially slow down myopia progression. Additionally, certain contact lenses are designed with peripheral defocus, a concept aimed at manipulating the peripheral light entering the eye to deter the elongation of the eyeball, a key factor in myopia development. Advancements in refractive surgery techniques have also broadened the horizons for treating adult myopia. Procedures like LASIK (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) and PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) offer the possibility of permanent vision correction by reshaping the cornea. These surgical options can be particularly appealing to adults seeking freedom from glasses or contact lenses.

However, it’s important to emphasize that while these emerging adult myopia treatments hold promise, they may not be suitable for everyone. The choice of treatment should be made in consultation with an experienced eye care professional who can assess the individual’s eye health, lifestyle, and preferences. Moreover, adopting healthy visual habits, such as taking regular breaks from screens, spending time outdoors, and practicing the 20-20-20 rule (looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes), can complement any chosen treatment and contribute to better long-term eye health.

Key Adult Myopia Therapies and Companies

OT-101: ORA, Inc.

Aceclidine+Brimonidine combination ophthalmic solution: LENZ Therapeutics, Inc/ORA, Inc.

Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream: Glaukos Corporation

Adult Myopia Market Dynamics

The adult myopia market’s trajectory is shaped by a multitude of drivers and barriers that intricately interact to define its landscape. Rapid urbanization and a shift towards indoor-focused activities have intensified the prevalence of adult myopia. The proliferation of digital devices and prolonged screen exposure, both at work and at leisure, have become significant drivers, as they strain visual acuity and contribute to myopia development. Moreover, the lack of outdoor time and exposure to natural light, which has been linked to myopia prevention, adds to the growing myopia burden.

On the other hand, formidable barriers hinder the adult myopia market’s progression. Inadequate public awareness campaigns about myopia’s potential consequences may lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment, impeding effective management. The dearth of qualified eye care professionals, particularly in underserved regions, exacerbates this issue. Complexities in understanding the intricate interplay of genetic predispositions and environmental factors in myopia development present challenges in devising universally applicable interventions. Adherence to prescribed treatment regimens, such as specialized contact lenses or pharmaceutical interventions, can be compromised due to practical and behavioral factors, impacting the desired outcomes.

Socioeconomic constraints and disparities in healthcare infrastructure create additional barriers. Access to advanced diagnostic technologies and innovative treatments might be unevenly distributed, limiting effective myopia management. Overcoming these barriers requires a holistic approach that addresses public awareness, healthcare infrastructure enhancement, and the development of adaptable treatment strategies that consider diverse demographic, cultural, and economic contexts. By addressing both the driving forces and obstacles, stakeholders can collaboratively navigate the complexities of the adult myopia market and foster sustainable solutions for better eye health.

Adult Myopia Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Adult Myopia Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Adult Myopia Companies ORA, Inc., LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, Glaukos Corporation, Vyluma, Inc., Sydnexis, Inc., Ocumension limited, Santen Pharmaceutical, Cloudbreak therapeutics, Nevakar, Inc., Eyenovia, Stuart Therapeutics, Cellix Bio, JeniVision, Zhaoke Ophthalmology, and others Key Adult Myopia Therapies OT-101, Aceclidine+Brimonidine combination ophthalmic solution, Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream, and others

Scope of the Adult Myopia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Adult Myopia current marketed and emerging therapies

Adult Myopia current marketed and emerging therapies Adult Myopia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Adult Myopia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Adult Myopia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Adult Myopia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Adult Myopia Market Key Insights 2. Adult Myopia Market Report Introduction 3. Adult Myopia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Adult Myopia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Adult Myopia Treatment and Management 7. Adult Myopia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Adult Myopia Marketed Drugs 10. Adult Myopia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Adult Myopia Market Analysis 12. Adult Myopia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

