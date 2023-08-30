The Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Treatment Type, By Allergy Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487599/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, the Subcutaneous Immunotherapy segment is anticipated to capture more than 64% share of the market by 2030. By changing allergic disease by focusing on the underlying immunological process, subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is a novel treatment for allergic disease. Its effectiveness and safety have been proven in numerous controlled clinical trials for treating asthma, allergic rhinitis/rhino conjunctivitis, and hypersensitivity to stinging insects. An "allergy shot" is often referred to as subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), provided by injection. It is the go-to treatment for allergen desensitization and offers symptomatic relief for asthma and allergic rhinitis sufferers. Some of the factors impacting the market are increased allergic disorder prevalence to drive market growth, advanced procedures are in high demand, and side effects and high cost.



The burden of allergic diseases, currently increasing prevalence, may be connected to the anticipated growth in wealth. Complex allergies’ financial and medical impact on the healthcare system drives research & development in this field to develop new treatments. Throughout the anticipated period, there is potential for the growth of the market due to consumers’ increasing disposable incomes and their capacity to spend more on allergy-related therapies. It is growing quickly. With rising environmental pollution, increased alcohol use, changes in dietary habits, and an increase in allergies connected to the skin, the market has experienced a boom in demand. Oral immunotherapy is becoming more well-known among patients and medical professionals, particularly for treating allergic rhinitis. For people with low tolerance to allergens, oral immunotherapy is primarily used to reduce the frequency of allergic reactions brought on by unintentional or accidental allergen exposure. For this reason, market participants are concentrating on enhancing their oral immunotherapy solutions. The market is expected to develop because of the growing demand for improved procedures and the rise in allergies.



However, depending on the nature & severity of the allergy, allergy immunotherapy lasts 3 to 5 years longer than traditional therapies. Due to ongoing financial difficulties, patients will likely cease receiving therapy in the middle of treatment. Due to this, the market will be hampered. Also, pregnant women with heart disease or severe asthma should not have allergy shots. The market will shrink as a result of high costs and numerous adverse effects. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the global economy. Due to the strict lockdowns and stay-at-home guidelines implemented during the pandemic, patient visits decreased, negatively impacting the market. Additionally, the increased use of masks and restrictions on outdoor activities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection had limited the patient’s exposure to allergens, which in turn had an adverse effect on the patient population and the market’s growth.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In 2022, the retail pharmacy segment witnesses the largest revenue share in the market. Because these distribution channels offer convenience, exclusive savings, and high-quality customer service, an increase in the number of retail pharmacies and the patients who use them is projected to improve sales and lead to the segment’s expansion. Further, the market is expanding in this segment as a result of the easy accessibility of these stores.



Treatment Type Outlook



Under sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) type, the market is further divided into tablets, and drops. The sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. SLIT is expected to become a crucial alternative for people who are unable to receive allergy injections. SLIT tablets have received FDA approval and are currently available in developing nations. The use of liquid formulation for therapeutic purposes is projected to become legal in the future. This would accelerate the development of the SLIT segment in the nation.



Sublingual Immunotherapy Outlook



Under sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) type, the market is further divided into tablets, and drops. In 2022, the tablets segment held the highest revenue share in the market. For instance, allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and allergic asthma are treated with sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) tablets. Notably, SLIT tablets are particular to the allergens that cause the person’s sensitivities. As a result, they are typically recommended based on the findings of allergy testing, which assists in identifying the specific allergens that are causing the patient’s symptoms.



Allergy Type Outlook



Based on allergy type, the market is classified into allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, and others. In 2022, the allergic rhinitis segment registered the highest revenue share in the market. A diagnosis of allergic rhinitis is related to an array of symptoms that affect the nose. When someone inhales an allergen, such as dust, animal dander, or pollen, they experience these symptoms. An article from the NCBI 2022 claims that allergic rhinitis is as common as 30% of the population worldwide, although the frequency based on doctor diagnoses is closer to 15%.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Europe region led the market by generating highest revenue share in the market. Increased approvals of allergy drop in the Europe region also increase the region’s share of the market. The adoption of allergy immunotherapy in Europe has been found to have important distinctions and synergies. There are differences in the creation, accessibility, and application of allergen extracts. The region’s increasing pollution would be impacted by at least one type of allergy.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Viatris, Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Merck KGaA , NIOX Group plc , DMS Imaging SA, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Stallergenes Greer International AG (B-Flexion), Allergy Therapeutics plc , DBV Technologies S.A., HAL Allergy B.V. (Droege International Group AG.), LETI Pharma, S.L.U.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacy



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy



By Treatment Type



• Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)



• Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)



o Tablets



o Drops



By Allergy Type



• Allergic Rhinitis



• Allergic Asthma



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Viatris, Inc. (Mylan N.V.)



• Merck KGaA



• NIOX Group plc



• DMS Imaging SA



• Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation



• Stallergenes Greer International AG (B-Flexion)



• Allergy Therapeutics plc



• DBV Technologies S.A.



• HAL Allergy B.V. (Droege International Group AG.)



• LETI Pharma, S.L.U.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

