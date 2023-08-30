The Global AI Voice Cloning Market size is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 25.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI Voice Cloning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487589/?utm_source=GNW

For example, the International Trade Administration (ITA) predicted the worldwide music industry was worth $80.2 billion in 2020. The top 5 nations worldwide in terms of income were the US, Germany, Japan, the UK, and China. In 2020, streaming services remained a significant factor in the growth of the music and entertainment industries. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) also estimated that recorded music sales income increased internationally by 9.0% in 2022. Over the past few years, digital revenues have been rising gradually, and by 2022, streaming represented 67.0% of all recorded music sales globally, up from 66.0% in 2021. There were 589 million paid subscription accounts globally by the conclusion of that year. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing demand among individuals to recover their innate speech ability, rising implementation and usage of assistive technologies, and risk of cyberattacks and identity theft.



Artificial intelligence (AI) enables impaired persons to fully exploit voice cloning technology. People with disabilities like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Huntington’s illness, autism, traumatic brain injuries, apraxia, and those who can no longer use their voice can benefit from the capacity to clone a disabled person’s voice. Before their voice is lost, people can use voice cloning to save it. A donor’s filter is combined with a few seconds of the recipient’s vowel sound captured by the technology to create a voice similar to the recipients. These services are especially helpful for folks with trouble pronouncing words or poor communication skills. Today, a huge range of assistive technology makes it possible for almost everyone to utilize information technology (IT). In the future assistive technologies may significantly depend on AI and ML due to the rapidly aging population. These innovations help those who have vision problems, elderly people, or people who have mobility issues. These gadgets’ usability and efficiency are improved by AI voice cloning, which enables them to deliver tailored and natural voice responses. Hence, the increasing use of assistive technologies utilizing AI voice cloning will propel the expansion of the market in the coming years.



However, content producers and musicians are in danger of impersonation and fraud due to how quickly thieves can train AI voice cloning technology to learn certain sounds. These incidents raise the issue of whether or not voice copyright should be granted to artists and content producers. Additionally, because identity theft may occur more likely, people’s livelihoods are in danger. Due to the ability of criminals to get around voice-based authentication methods, it puts cybersecurity and privacy at risk. Throughout the projection period, these factors are anticipated to limit market growth.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the market is characterized into software and services. The software segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to advancements in speech synthesis, deep learning, and voice conversion techniques, AI voice cloning solutions are developing quickly. The current advancements in this area are enhancing voice quality, enabling personalization, supporting accented speech and multilingualism, and investigating real-time voice conversion abilities. AI voice cloning technologies are anticipated to become increasingly important as technology advances in several sectors, including communication, human-computer interaction, and entertainment.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is divided into gaming, advertising, assistive technologies, chatbots & virtual assistants, audiobooks & podcasting, and others. The assistive technologies segment procured a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. For people who cannot talk or struggle with verbal communication, AI voice cloning can provide customized voices. The AI model can be trained using the person’s prior voice recordings or by employing a voice similar to theirs, enabling them to communicate more truthfully. Real-time voice cloning systems are being developed by researchers, giving people instant access to their distinctive synthetic speech during phone calls, video conferences, and live interactions.



Deployment Mode Outlook



On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Businesses may use on-premise solutions to safeguard their intellectual property if they view their voice cloning algorithms and models as valuable assets. They can keep full control of their voice cloning technology as well as prevent any possible breaches or unwanted access by keeping the entire process internal. Organizations have more freedom to modify and perfect their voice cloning models in accordance with particular needs because of on-premise AI voice cloning solutions.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the market is segmented into media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, education & e-learning, and others. The healthcare and life sciences segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Artificial intelligence voice cloning technology is being adopted by the healthcare sector to enhance patient care as well as automate administrative work. Professionals in these fields must interact with their clients in order to gain their trust. The use of AI voice cloning is becoming extremely important, especially for online users who are healthcare and social service professionals.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment garnered a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Many businesses in this region are funding the development, research, and commercialization of AI voice cloning. Regional market expansion is being supported by partnerships between tech firms, academic institutions, and business stakeholders.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Descript, Inc., LumenVox LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Baidu, Inc., CandyVoice SAS, iSpeech, Inc., and CereProc Ltd.



