The Global Agriculture Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Agriculture Type, By End User, By Farm Size, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487584/?utm_source=GNW

In this regard, visualization relates to the graphical representation of agricultural data, whereas reporting is the presentation of these visualizations alongside pertinent analysis and findings. The market will be driven by the need for farmers, agronomists, and other stakeholders to rapidly comprehend complex information and recognize patterns or trends that may not be readily evident in unprocessed data.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In February, 2021, IBM Corporation came into partnership with Solinftec, to offer real-time decision-making solutions for agriculture. Additionally, In June, 2023, Deere & Company signed a contract with PCT Agcloud, to support cotton and grain farmers to easily exchange data from their John Deere Operations Center with PCT Agcloud.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Accenture PLC, Deere & Company, Bayer AG and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Market. In June, 2023, Bayer AG came into an agreement with Cargill, Inc, to provide farmers with creative solutions and accelerating optimal price awareness for their produce. Companies such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Trimble, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising demand for efficient resource utilization



Sustainable agriculture requires efficient resource utilization, and agriculture analytics solutions play a crucial role in optimizing resource allocation on farms. With the incorporation of data from multiple sources, such as field sensors, machinery, and weather stations, producers can collect information on the availability and requirements of resources. Farmers may identify the optimal irrigation schedule for their crops, for example, by analyzing soil moisture data from field sensors and meteorological data. This prevents over- and under-watering, reduces water pollution, and ensures crops receive the ideal amount of moisture for growth. Using agriculture analytics solutions facilitates optimal resource utilization, waste reduction, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced sustainability of agricultural practices.



Technological advances including IoT, AI, and ML



By transforming data collection, analysis, and decision-making in the agricultural sector, technological advancements have played a significant role in fostering the adoption of agriculture analytics. First, the development and ubiquitous availability of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, drones, sensors made it possible for farmers to collect real-time data on various operational aspects. This information includes weather patterns, soil conditions, crop health, and equipment performance. The ability to collect such precise and current data has paved the way for more accurate and insightful agricultural analytics. In agriculture, machine learning models can assist with crop disease prediction, irrigation schedule optimization, livestock behavior anomaly detection, and task automation. As additional data is collected, these models can continue to learn and develop.



Market Restraining Factors



Technological understanding and the skills gap



Technological literacy and the skills divide pose significant obstacles to the expansion of the market for agriculture analytics. Lack of awareness and comprehension among farmers and agricultural stakeholders regarding the potential benefits of analytics in agriculture is a significant obstacle. Farmers and agricultural stakeholders who are already pressed for time and have limited resources may find it difficult to keep up with the latest analytics tools and platforms due to their continual introduction. Insufficient ongoing support and training to keep up with advancing technologies can make it hard for users to employ agriculture analytics solutions, thereby impeding market expansion effectively.



Offering Outlook



Based on offerings, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. In 2022, the solutions segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Advanced technologies and data analysis methods are utilized by agriculture analytics solutions to optimize and enhance agricultural operations. These solutions acquire, process, and analyze immense quantities of data from a variety of sources, such as weather patterns, soil conditions, vegetation growth, and machinery performance.



Agriculture Type Outlook



By agriculture type, the market is classified into precision agriculture, livestock farming, aquaculture farming, vertical farming, and others (organic and conventional agriculture). In 2022, the livestock farming segment generated a remarkable revenue share in the market. Using agriculture analytics solutions and services in livestock farming enables the collection of real-time data regarding animal health, feeding behavior, hygiene, and location monitoring, among others, to improve livestock management and production quality. Improving farm production through the use of RFID, GPS, feeder systems, farm management systems, robotic milking equipment, and other software technology solutions.



End User Outlook



Based on end users, the market is segmented into farmers, agronomists, agribusinesses, agricultural researchers, and government agencies & others. In 2022, the farmers segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Precision agriculture, which incorporates technologies such as GPS, data analytics, and remote sensing, has transformed the way producers manage their operations. These tools allow producers to collect real-time data, generate field maps, and administer inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides with precision.



Farm Size Outlook



Based on farm size, the market is fragmented into large farms and small and medium-sized farms. In 2022, small & medium-sized farms represented a substantial revenue share in the market. Small farms can receive numerous benefits from agricultural analytics, resulting in the expansion of this market segment. Agriculture analytics equips small farmers with the tools and knowledge necessary to optimize their operations, increase productivity, mitigate risks, and make well-informed choices which may result to greater profitability and sustainability.



Technology Outlook



By technology, the market is fragmented into remote sensing & satellite imagery, geographic information system, robotics & automation, big data & cloud computing, visualization & reporting, blockchain technology, and others. In 2022, the remote sensing & satellite segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Utilizing remote sensing and satellite imagery has transformed agriculture analytics by providing invaluable insights and data for optimizing agricultural practices. These technologies enable farmers and researchers to collect information about crop health, land use, and environmental conditions without extensive monitoring on the ground.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market with the maximum revenue share. Farmers and agribusinesses in North America are utilizing data-driven methods to optimize their operations, thereby elevating the significance of agriculture analytics. Farmers and agribusinesses are leveraging analytics to acquire important insights into their operations and make informed choices due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and availability of immense quantities of data. Rapid infrastructure advancements, pervasive utilization of digital technologies, and the popularity of data-driven solutions all encourage the growth of the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., Tetra Laval International S.A. (DeLaval), Deere & Company, Bayer AG, Iteris, Inc. and Trimble, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Agriculture Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Jun-2023: Bayer AG came into an agreement with Cargill, Inc., a food corporation that develops connections over the global food system. Under this agreement, both companies would transform the agricultural landscape by providing farmers with creative solutions and accelerating optimal price awareness for their produce.



Jun-2023: Deere & Company came into an agreement with Chevron, the parent company of EGO. Under this agreement, both companies would allow brands to utilize EGO battery-powered field care solutions with the help of John Deere traders. This agreement would further advance the power of both firms and broaden the supply of EGO’s line of battery-operated OPE through John Deere’s honored and strong trader network.



Jun-2023: Deere & Company signed a contract with PCT Agcloud, an independently owned Precision Agriculture software solutions business. This agreement aims to support cotton and grain farmers to easily exchange data from their John Deere Operations Center with PCT Agcloud.



Dec-2022: Accenture PLC signed an agreement with Planet Labs PBC, a company engaged in offering daily data and insights related to Earth. Under this agreement, both companies would support power decision-making at the firm over myriad industries consisting of consumer-packaged goods, agriculture, forestry, energy, and government.



Nov-2022: Trimble Agriculture announced a partnership with xFarm Technologies, a developer of a digital farm management platform. This partnership would support farmers to improve farm management. Moreover, Trimble would give farmers additional profitable and effective solutions through combination with the xFarm smart farming application.



Oct-2022: SAP SE teamed up with DeHaat, an Indian full-stack AgriTech firm focusing on creating an impact in farmers’ life. This collaboration aimed to improve Indian agriculture and assist the growth of regional microentrepreneurs by enhancing their economic, social, and environmental sustainability.



Aug-2022: Trimble, Inc. partnered with CLAAS, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery. Following this partnership, both companies would create CLAAS tractors, a next-generation precision farming system that consists of a GPS PILOT steering system, CLAAS CEMIS 1200 "smart" display, and the SAT 900 GNSS receiver.



Oct-2021: SAS Institute, Inc. came into collaboration with Pappas Capital, a venture investment company. Through this collaboration, both companies would help0 to promote North Carolina as a world pioneer in agricultural technology. Following this collaboration, SAS and Pappas would give a limited group of North Carolina Agricultural and food entrepreneurs access to SAS’ cloud services, industry-leading analytics tools, and executive leadership from Pappas.



Feb-2021: IBM Corporation came into partnership with Solinftec, a pioneer agricultural platform. Under this partnership, Solinftec’s advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence would combine with IBM’s unmatched climate-based insights to offer real-time decision-making solutions for agriculture.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2022: Trimble, Inc. launched Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260 displays, next-generation displays for precision agriculture applications. This launch would further allow farmers to complete in-field operations fastly and effectively during monitoring and mapping field information in real-time with accuracy.



Aug-2022: Bayer AG introduced ForGround, a farmer-first digital platform. This launch would revolutionize the way farms of each size would conveniently build the move to sustainable agricultural practices.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Offering



• Solution



• Services



By Agriculture Type



• Precision Farming



• Livestock Farming



• Aquaculture Farming



• Vertical Farming



• Others



By End User



• Farmers



• Agronomists



• Agribusinesses



• Agricultural Researchers



• Government Agencies & Others



By Farm Size



• Large Farms



• Small & Medium-Sized Farms



By Technology



• Remote Sensing & Satellite Imagery



• Geographic Information System



• Robotics & Automation



• Big Data & Cloud Computing



• Visualization & Reporting



• Blockchain Technology



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• SAP SE



• Oracle Corporation



• Accenture PLC



• SAS Institute, Inc.



• Tetra Laval International S.A. (DeLaval)



• Deere & Company



• Bayer AG



• Iteris, Inc.



• Trimble, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487584/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________