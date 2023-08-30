The Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.89 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487491/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the plastic recycling solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing environmental concerns owing to increasing plastic pollution, stringent government regulations related to plastics, and growing focus on adoption of circular economy initiatives.



The plastic recycling solutions market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Post-consumer recyclate

• Industrial recyclate



By End-user

• Packaging

• Construction

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronic components

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for recycled plastics as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic recycling solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of m and a related to plastic recycling and growing awareness and adoption of sustainable solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the plastic recycling solutions market covers the following areas:

• Plastic recycling solutions market sizing

• Plastic recycling solutions market forecast

• Plastic recycling solutions market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic recycling solutions market vendors that include Altium Packaging, Biffa Plc, Cabka N.V., Cross Wrap Oy, EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H., Far Eastern Group, J and A Young Leicester Ltd., KW Plastics, Loop Industries Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Petcore Europe, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Republic Services Inc., Stericycle Inc., SUEZ SA, Tomra Systems ASA, Vanden Global Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management Inc.. Also, the plastic recycling solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487491/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________