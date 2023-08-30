The Global Oral Solid dosage (OSD) Contract Manufacturing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11.57 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oral Solid dosage (OSD) Contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487489/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by patent expiry and increasing demand for generic drugs, growing need to focus on core competencies, and availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets.



The oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large-size companies

• Small and medium size companies

• Startups and generic pharmaceutical companies



By Product

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powders

• Granules and others



By Geographical Landscape

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of US fda-approved manufacturing facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of analytics by CMOs that manufacture OSD and increasing market consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market covers the following areas:

• Oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market sizing

• Oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market forecast

• Oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Acino International AG, Aenova Holding GmbH, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Corden Pharma International GmbH, Inglasia Pharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, NextPharma GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Pyramid Laboratories Inc., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Viatris Inc.. Also, the oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

