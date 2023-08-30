The Global Fiber Optic Cable Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8335.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optic Cable Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487488/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the fiber optic cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in internet penetration and data traffic, increasing product development, and increasing demand for high bandwidth.



The fiber optic cable market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecommunication

• Energy and power

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Type

• Single-mode

• Multi-mode



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the proliferation of data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the fiber optic cable market growth during the next few years. Also, surging demand for 5G infrastructure and growing demand for data analysis will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fiber optic cable market covers the following areas:

• Fiber optic cable market sizing

• Fiber optic cable market forecast

• Fiber optic cable market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fiber optic cable market vendors that include AMETEK Inc., Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd., Claron Fibre Optics Pvt. Ltd., Cross Co., Dron Edge India Pvt. Ltd., Fiberoptics Technology Inc., Finolex Cables Ltd., HUBER PLUS SUHNER AG, igus GmbH, Ningbo Cibo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Orient Cables India Pvt. Ltd., Pratap Digital Communications Pvt. Ltd., Precision Fiber Products Inc., Prysmian Spa, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co., Arabian Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing LLC, HFCL Ltd., Hunan GL Technology Co. Ltd., and Sterlite Technologies Ltd.. Also, the fiber optic cable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

