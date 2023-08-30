The Global Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2956.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487487/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the recycled concrete aggregates market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in construction sector, global rise in road construction activities, and surge in real estate activities.



The recycled concrete aggregates market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Unprocessed

• Processed



By Application

• Roadway and pavement

• Bridges

• Concrete manufacturing

• Bulk fills and riverbank protection

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on sustainable construction as one of the prime reasons driving the recycled concrete aggregates market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for green buildings and increasing m and a and partnerships activities for vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the recycled concrete aggregates market covers the following areas:

• Recycled concrete aggregates market sizing

• Recycled concrete aggregates market forecast

• Recycled concrete aggregates market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recycled concrete aggregates market vendors that include Arcosa Inc., Boral Ltd., Breedon Group plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Recycled Concrete Products, Rogers Group Inc., RW Sidley Inc., Sika AG, SUEZ SA, Taiheiyo Cement Corp., Top Grade Site Management LLC, Vicat, Vinci, Vulcan Materials Co., and Wienerberger AG. Also, the recycled concrete aggregates market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

