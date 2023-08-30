The Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5454.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487486/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the pharmaceutical equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of diseases and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, increasing demand for generic drugs, and stringent regulatory compliance associated with manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.



The pharmaceutical equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Solid

• Liquid



By Type

• Packaging equipment

• Granulating equipment

• Spray drying equipment

• Filing machines

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the standardization across pharmaceutical equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in pharmaceutical equipment and growing demand for portable and on-site testing equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical equipment market vendors that include ACG, ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Antares Vision S.p.A, Astro Machine Works Inc., Bausch plus Strobel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH plus Co. KG SE, Coesia SpA, Freund Corp., GEA Group AG, Hillenbrand Inc., IDEX Corp., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Koerber AG, Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL, Marchesini Group Spa, Merck KGaA, Romaco Holding GmbH, Silverson Machines Inc., Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the pharmaceutical equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

