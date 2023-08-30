The Global Professional Development Market is forecasted to grow by USD 21958.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Development Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487484/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the professional development market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in technology to complement professional development courses, growing importance of stem education, and support from government for deployment of professional development courses and solutions.



The professional development market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Online

• Offline



By End-user

• K-12

• Higher education

• Pre K-12



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the professional development market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on content claim standard (CCS) standards and increasing involvement of professional development in language learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the professional development market covers the following areas:

• Professional development market sizing

• Professional development market forecast

• Professional development market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading professional development market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Tree International Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., OpenSesame Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., and Toastmasters International. Also, the professional development market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

