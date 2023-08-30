Six Prominent Real Estate Firms Recently Licensed Altisource's Equator Loan and Real Estate Management Platform

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced that Equator, Altisource’s industry leading SaaS residential loan and real estate management platform, recently added six new customers. Equator’s growing list of customers now includes Dawson’s Realty & Mortgages Inc., FlippingUSA, Scottsdale REI, LLC DBA Scottsdale Mortgage Investments, and three others.



“The real estate industry’s continued adoption of Equator underscores the platform's unparalleled capabilities that support both the distressed and non-distressed residential real estate space. The Equator platform’s adaptable workflows cater to the diverse needs of residential real estate managers and investors across the distressed and non-distressed real estate spectrum,” said Israel Meir, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer.

Mr. Meir further commented, “We are pleased to provide these valued customers with our asset management solutions to help them manage their growing portfolios."

A spokesperson from Dawson’s Realty & Mortgages Inc. remarked, "Our business model has always centered on offering our clientele exceptional and tailored solutions. Aligning with Altisource and adopting its Equator platform propels us forward in that pursuit."

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

About Equator®

Equator, an Altisource® business unit, is a leading provider of default software solutions for servicers, real estate agents, vendors, investors, and other mortgage and real estate industry professionals. Equator’s REO, short sale and loss mitigation modules have processed transactions totaling more than $330 billion since its inception. Equator is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) family of businesses. For more information, please visit www.equator.com.

About Dawson’s Realty & Mortgages Inc

Dawson’s Realty & Mortgages Inc. established in 2006, is a certified 8(a), Woman-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (WOSB) registered as a Corporation in the State of Georgia. The firm is led by Principal, Ms. Dawson who is the President, Founder, & CEO and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with satellite offices in the SE region and abroad. Dawson’s Realty & Mortgages Inc.’s mission-critical solutions include Asset Management, General Management, Construction Management, Facilities Support Services, and Logistics. Dawson’s Realty & Mortgages Inc. specializes in tailored solutions and strategies to Corporate, Commercial and Government clients. Dawson’s Realty & Mortgages Inc. has an extensive track record of servicing many GSEs as a prime and sub-contractor.

About FlippingUSA

The FlippingUSA Marketplace is an e-commerce platform that connects sellers and buyers through meaningful interactions and unique goods. The FlippingUSA Marketplace helps investors to find and buy Off-Market Properties.

About Scottsdale Mortgage Investments

Scottsdale Mortgage Investments is a nationwide mortgage loan investment hedge fund headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Their Non-Performing Loan, (NPL) strategy was created to profit from opportunities in the defaulted residential 1st position mortgage market. For additional information visit www.mortgageinvesting.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

Altisource

T: (770) 612-7007

E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com.