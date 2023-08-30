Trademark Events, a Global Corporate Marketing and Experience Agency, Announces David Dranitzke as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trademark , a full-service, global corporate marketing and experience agency, today announces David Dranitzke as Chief Operating Officer, expanding its global leadership team in response to unprecedented demand for immersive corporate events that build brands, influence attendee audiences, and break creative barriers.



“Immersive events are one of the most effective ways to reach and inspire customers, employees, partners, and markets,” said Jon Forst, Co-CEO of Trademark. “Events are physical, digital, virtual, real-time, and on-demand. They often span geographies and time zones and can influence thousands of people simultaneously. David’s unique production expertise across film, entertainment, and technology is exactly what’s needed as corporate events, technology, and entertainment become increasingly combined.”

David Dranitzke brings over thirty years of experience in commercial and feature film production. His career spans roles with major studios, including Disney, Sony, Warner Bros, and Universal, and work with top tech companies, including Google, Intel, and Motorola. David is a member of the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and the Visual Effects Society (VES). His Executive Producer experience includes creative strategy, technical production, budgeting, planning, and execution of large-scale productions across industries.

At Trademark, David will build, implement, and lead new production and operations systems that ensure clients receive optimal service, technical excellence, and breakthrough experiences regardless of event scope or structure. David’s technical production experience, creative instincts, and strong leadership skills will support Trademark’s continued growth while building for its future.

“Trademark is at an inflection point, perfectly positioned to set new limits with transformative events and creative experiences for companies. I’m thrilled to be working with one of the strongest teams out there, and at such a pivotal time of technical and creative convergence in the corporate event industry,” commented Dranitzke.

He is known for his ability to assemble dynamic teams, identify individual strengths, create a harmonious blend of talents, and foster an environment where creativity and efficiency coexist to produce stellar work.

“We couldn’t be more excited about David’s arrival at Trademark, and we look forward to the future we’ll build together for the company, and our clients,” concluded Forst.

About Trademark Events

Trademark Events, Inc. is a full-service, global event production company that has worked with important brands across technology, biotech, pharmaceutical, education, philanthropy, and financial services companies to imagine, define, produce, and execute award-winning corporate events since 1998. Based in San Francisco, CA, and New York, NY, Trademark combines technology, visual arts, event acumen, and creativity to produce immersive experiences that influence, educate, and inspire attendees in person, virtually, and hybrid environments. Borne of the film and entertainment industry, Trademark productions connect with and engage audiences with content and execution that strengthens brands, customer relationships, and revenue. To learn more, visit www.wearetrademark.com , or follow us on LinkedIn .

