The Global Organic Tea Market is forecasted to grow by USD 552.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing health benefits of organic tea, rising interest for organic tea among retailers, and product line extensions in organic tea.



The organic tea market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Leaf and powder

• Tea bag

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in demand for organic matcha green tea as one of the prime reasons driving the organic tea market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for organic functional tea and growing preference for online shopping will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic tea market vendors that include Arbor Teas, Big Heart Tea Co., Bigelow Tea, Cup of Te, Davidsons Organics, Divinitea, East West Tea Company LLC, ECOTONE, Halssen and Lyon GmbH, Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Numi Inc., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., R. Twining and Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Tielka Pty Ltd , Unilever PLC, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the organic tea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

