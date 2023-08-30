The Global Precision Viticulture Market is forecasted to grow by USD 421 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Viticulture Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487476/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the precision viticulture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by focus on high-yielding production output, awareness support program for precision viticulture, and need to monitor weather and climatic changes in viticulture.



The precision viticulture market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Yield monitoring

• Field mapping

• Crop scouting

• Weather tracking and forecasting

• Others



By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the traditional strategies aimed toward developing precision viticulture system as one of the prime reasons driving the precision viticulture market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of remote sensing platform integrated with NDVI and growing adoption of robots in precision viticulture will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the precision viticulture market covers the following areas:

• Precision viticulture market sizing

• Precision viticulture market forecast

• Precision viticulture market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading precision viticulture market vendors that include Ag Leader Technology, AHA Viticulture, ATEKNEA SOLUTIONS CATALONIA S.L., Boustead Singapore Ltd., Chouette, Corteva Inc., CropX Technologies Ltd., Deep Planet, Deere and Co., GIE ICV VVS, PlantCT Europe Zrt, TeeJet Technologies, TerraNIS SAS, Trimble Inc., vitiDron SLU, and Caffini S.P.A.. Also, the precision viticulture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

