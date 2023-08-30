The Global Education PC and Tablet Market is forecasted to grow by USD 24.08 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Education PC and Tablet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487472/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the education PC and tablet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by robust demand for online education, increasing penetration of internet, and increasing disposable income of individuals in emerging countries.



The education PC and tablet market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• K-12

• Higher education



By Product

• Laptop

• Tablet

• Desktop



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift toward cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the education PC and tablet market growth during the next few years. Also, increased partnership and collaboration with schools and government supporting e-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the education PC and tablet market covers the following areas:

• Education PC and tablet market sizing

• Education PC and tablet market forecast

• Education PC and tablet market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading education PC and tablet market vendors that include Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nexstgo Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Sony Group Corp.. Also, the education PC and tablet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





