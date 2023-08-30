The Global Industrial Absorbents Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,122.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Absorbents Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487471/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about importance of workplace safety, development of new-generation industrial absorbents, and use of e-commerce for procurement of industrial absorbents.



The industrial absorbents market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemicals

• Oil and gas

• Food processing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Chemical

• Oil-only

• Universal



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancements in absorbent materials and products as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial absorbents market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of sustainable and biodegradable industrial absorbents and rise in demand for personalized industrial absorbents will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the industrial absorbents market covers the following areas:

• Industrial absorbents market sizing

• Industrial absorbents market forecast

• Industrial absorbents market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial absorbents market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Brady Corp., Darcy Products Ltd., Decorus Europe, Ecolab Inc., Ecospill Pty Ltd., Enretech Australasia Pty Ltd., Evolution Sorbent Products, Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Impact absorbents Inc., Interstate Products Inc., Meltblown Technologies Inc., New Pig Corp., Nu Wool Co. Inc., Oil Dri Corp. of America, Polyeco Group, Safetec, Seche Environnement SA, and TOLSA SA. Also, the industrial absorbents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

