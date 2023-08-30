The Global HoReCa Market is forecasted to grow by USD 349.22 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HoReCa Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487470/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for healthier food options and accommodations, increasing demand for convenient dining options and food services, and rising disposable income.



The HoReCa market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single outlet

• HoReCa chain



By Service Type

• Restaurants

• Hotels

• Cafes and pubs



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of technology in the HoReCa sector as one of the prime reasons driving the HoReCa market growth during the next few years. Also, growing food delivery and online ordering and growing tourism industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the HoReCa market covers the following areas:

• HoReCa market sizing

• HoReCa market forecast

• HoReCa market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HoReCa market vendors that include Chick fil A Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd., Jack in the Box Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marriott International Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Wendys Co., Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.. Also, the HoReCa market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

